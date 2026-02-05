King Charles hosts Aga Khan on anniversary of accession

KING CHARLES hosted His Highness the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, at a black-tie dinner at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (4) evening, marking the first anniversary of his accession.

The dinner, held at the royal residence in Berkshire, brought together the King and the 50th hereditary Imam of the world’s Ismaili Muslims in a ceremony rich in symbolism. Members of the Aga Khan’s family accompanied him to Windsor Castle.

Photographs released from the event showed the two leaders standing side by side in the castle’s Grand Corridor, with King Charles wearing his distinctive Windsor Coat dinner jacket with scarlet collar and cuffs.

The event also reflected a long-standing relationship between the British royal family and the Aga Khan’s family. Soon after the Aga Khan succeeded his father, the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in February 2025, King Charles bestowed on him the title of “His Highness”, continuing a tradition observed by British monarchs.

The late Aga Khan IV was a close friend of both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II and was frequently received at royal residences.

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini, Aga Khan V (Photo by MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier on Wednesday, the Aga Khan was welcomed to Downing Street by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. According to reports, they discussed on strengthening cooperation on international development and humanitarian work, as well as promoting pluralism and interfaith relations.

Officials said both sides recognised the role of faith-based institutions in supporting social cohesion and responding to global challenges.

The Aga Khan also met foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper. During the meeting, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding that renews cooperation between the Ismaili Imamat and the British government.

The agreement sets out shared priorities, including action on climate change, the empowerment of women and girls, and inclusive economic growth, reports said.

This was the third such agreement signed since the Aga Khan became Imam. UK officials said the agreement reflects a long-standing partnership with Ismaili institutions in areas such as education, health, humanitarian relief and sustainable development, particularly in Africa and Asia.

On Tuesday (3), the Aga Khan met London mayor Sadiq Khan at City Hall. They discussed the work of Imamat institutions based in the capital and their contribution to London’s social and cultural life. London hosts several major Ismaili organisations and has one of the largest Ismaili communities in Europe.

Earlier, thousands of Ismailis from the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands gathered at London’s ExCeL Centre, where he granted Didar, a personal audience regarded by followers as a moment of deep spiritual significance. Community leaders formally reaffirmed their allegiance, and a series of gifts was presented on behalf of the congregation.

Among these was a collective art installation created by members of the community, reflecting on gratitude and service. Young members of the community also shared stories about their lives.

As part of his visit on Monday (2), the Aga Khan met Ismaili youth at the Ismaili Centre in South Kensington in two separate sessions held in the Darkhana Jamatkhana prayer hall. He later attended a reception for leaders of Ismaili institutions, thanking volunteers and their families for their service to the community and to wider society.

His UK trip began on Sunday (1), when he arrived in London and was welcomed by a senior representative of the Foreign Office along with Ismaili leaders. It was his first visit to the UK and Ireland since becoming Imam in February last year. Previous visits since his accession have included trips to Portugal, the US, Uganda, Kenya and France.