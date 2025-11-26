Skip to content
Kim Kardashian takes decades old Alexander McQueen dress straight into the sea shocking fans online

Reality star stuns in Spring 2003 McQueen shipwreck dress during Rio trip for Hulu drama All’s Fair.

Kim Kardashian in McQueen dress

Kim Kardashian splashes in nude McQueen gown on Rio sand

Instagram/kimkardashian
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Kim Kardashian goes for a nighttime swim in Rio wearing a vintage McQueen dress
  • The gown is from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2003 collection, inspired by the ocean
  • Fans and family react online, sister Khloé calls her a “freak” for swimming at night
  • Dress sourced from One of a Kind Archive in London
  • Kim was in Brazil promoting Hulu drama All’s Fair

Kim Kardashian took haute couture literally this week, diving into the Atlantic in a historic Alexander McQueen gown. The 45-year-old reality star was in Rio de Janeiro for her Hulu drama, All’s Fair, when she swapped the premiere’s ivory Conner Ives look for something far more daring, a sheer nude McQueen dress from the Spring 2003 collection.

Kim Kardashian in McQueen dress Kim Kardashian splashes in nude McQueen gown on Rio sand Instagram/kimkardashian


Why Kim Kardashian chose this McQueen gown

The dress is known among collectors as the “shipwreck” gown, first shown on the runway with pirates and drowned maidens in mind. Kim got the dress from a London shop called One of a Kind Archive. They deal in old designer pieces.

Shipwreck-inspired McQueen dressInstagram/kimkardashian


It had braided straps, a snug bodice, and a ripped skirt that looked like it was made for waves. The photos show the chiffon soaking up the water and going a darker nude as she stepped in.

She’s worn McQueen before. In 2020 she showed up in the Oyster dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It was reportedly a gift from Kanye West. This is a return to the same era of designs, but this time, she went straight into the sea.

Shipwreck-inspired McQueen dressInstagram/kimkardashian


How fans reacted to Kim’s McQueen swim

Instagram comments ranged from impressed to horrified. “You are such a freak for being in that water at night! It’s SUPER DARK outside,” wrote sister Khloé. Fans seemed less concerned about the gown’s fate, focusing on lost diamond earrings and late-night beach vibes. Some called it “shipwreck glamour” online, a nod to the dress’s runway history.


What this says about Kim Kardashian’s style

Kim is no stranger to archival fashion. Her London finds include John Galliano Dior, Gucci leather by Tom Ford, and Givenchy from the 1997 McQueen collection. The choice to swim in 2003 McQueen shows she treats vintage as performance, not just display.

alexander mcqueenalls fairspring 2003 collectionvintage mcqueen dresskim kardashian

