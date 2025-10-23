Kim Kardashian opens up on brain aneurysm and says divorce from Kanye West triggered extreme stress

Highlights:

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis linked to stress

The reality star and SKIMS founder broke the news in a teaser for her Hulu show.

Doctors reportedly told her the condition was caused by "stress."

Kim linked it all directly back to the divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just shared a health scare, a seriously heavy revelation that no one saw coming. It all came out in a teaser for her show's new season. She told her family the doctors found a small brain aneurysm and pointed straight to the stress.

In the teaser, Kim lies in an MRI scanner and then later, on the phone to her sister Kourtney, her voice is flat. “There was a little aneurysm,” she says. Kourtney’s wide-eyed, hand-over-heart reaction “Whoa” said everything fans were thinking. And the doctor’s explanation was stark. “They were like, ‘Just stress,’” Kim told her family.

Kim Kardashian admits doctors link brain aneurysm to stress caused by tumultuous split from Kanye Getty Images





How her divorce from Kanye West impacted her health

It didn’t take long for the show to pinpoint the source of that strain. The footage quickly cuts to Kim, tearful, discussing her divorce from Kanye ‘Ye’ West. “I’m happy it’s over,” she admits, but the fallout is clearly ongoing. The stress has even manifested physically in other ways.

She showed cameras a return of her psoriasis, a condition she says vanished after the split. “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she noted, examining the rash on her legs. She said she felt “pretty tested” and “more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”





What the brain aneurysm means for her family

For Kim, that protection is all about their four kids. This is the first time, she confessed, that one of their children has been old enough to understand the public turmoil. “They’re gonna know things,” she said. “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that… they’re protected.” She also addressed West’s online claims that she keeps the children from him. “It’s very confusing,” she sighed. “He’s never once called and asked. And then I’ll wake up and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids.”

Kim discussed stress from divorce with Kanye West on Hulu Getty Images





Where Kim and Kanye’s relationship stands now

Kim revealed a shift in her own mindset, describing a feeling akin to “Stockholm syndrome” during her marriage where she felt a constant need to protect and help West. But now? “This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally,” she said. It’s a significant change, but the sadness remains. “It is so f------ sad.” she’s not looking for peace with him anymore. “I don’t care,” she told a producer. “I can’t stress too much about that. I have to worry about other things.” Right now, the biggest thing is her health.