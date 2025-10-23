Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian opens up on brain aneurysm and says divorce from Kanye West triggered extreme stress

KIMS founder opens up on Hulu’s The Kardashians season 7 about health struggles.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian admits doctors link brain aneurysm to stress caused by tumultuous split from Kanye

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis linked to stress
  • The reality star and SKIMS founder broke the news in a teaser for her Hulu show.
  • Doctors reportedly told her the condition was caused by "stress."
  • Kim linked it all directly back to the divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just shared a health scare, a seriously heavy revelation that no one saw coming. It all came out in a teaser for her show's new season. She told her family the doctors found a small brain aneurysm and pointed straight to the stress.

In the teaser, Kim lies in an MRI scanner and then later, on the phone to her sister Kourtney, her voice is flat. “There was a little aneurysm,” she says. Kourtney’s wide-eyed, hand-over-heart reaction “Whoa” said everything fans were thinking. And the doctor’s explanation was stark. “They were like, ‘Just stress,’” Kim told her family.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian admits doctors link brain aneurysm to stress caused by tumultuous split from Kanye Getty Images


How her divorce from Kanye West impacted her health

It didn’t take long for the show to pinpoint the source of that strain. The footage quickly cuts to Kim, tearful, discussing her divorce from Kanye ‘Ye’ West. “I’m happy it’s over,” she admits, but the fallout is clearly ongoing. The stress has even manifested physically in other ways.

She showed cameras a return of her psoriasis, a condition she says vanished after the split. “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she noted, examining the rash on her legs. She said she felt “pretty tested” and “more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”


What the brain aneurysm means for her family

For Kim, that protection is all about their four kids. This is the first time, she confessed, that one of their children has been old enough to understand the public turmoil. “They’re gonna know things,” she said. “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that… they’re protected.” She also addressed West’s online claims that she keeps the children from him. “It’s very confusing,” she sighed. “He’s never once called and asked. And then I’ll wake up and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids.”

Kim Kardashian Kim discussed stress from divorce with Kanye West on HuluGetty Images


Where Kim and Kanye’s relationship stands now

Kim revealed a shift in her own mindset, describing a feeling akin to “Stockholm syndrome” during her marriage where she felt a constant need to protect and help West. But now? “This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally,” she said. It’s a significant change, but the sadness remains. “It is so f------ sad.” she’s not looking for peace with him anymore. “I don’t care,” she told a producer. “I can’t stress too much about that. I have to worry about other things.” Right now, the biggest thing is her health.

brain aneurysmkanye westhulu showkim kardashian

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wows in gothic leather at London premiere after wild Paris birthday with Kris Jenner by her side

Getty Images

Kris Jenner shows real facelift results as Kim Kardashian stuns in black leather at 'All’s Fair' London premiere

Highlights:

  • Kim reached London after her birthday in Paris.
  • She wore a black leather corset, snakeskin pattern.
  • Kris Jenner came too, black-and-white suit, shades on.
  • All’s Fair follows a female-led divorce firm, with Kim executive producing.

At the London premiere of All’s Fair, Kim Kardarshian stepped onto the purple carpet and, honestly, you couldn’t miss her. That corset dress, covered in chains, plus the knee-high patent boots, she didn’t just show up, she took over. It was gothic, punk, dramatic Kim at her theatrical best.

Joining her was mum and manager Kris Jenner in a sharply cut black pant suit with a white ruffle collar and sunglasses. Hard not to notice her unfiltered facelift, which was out in the open and showed real results without filters.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us