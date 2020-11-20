Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani to open in cinemas on 11th December

By: Mohnish Singh







After keeping their doors shut for cine-goers for almost 6 months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, theatres in India finally resumed operations a couple of weeks ago, with occupancy restricted to 50%.

Since the majority of big-ticket films had already sold their rights to leading streaming media platforms, cinemas had to stage their comeback by releasing a moderately-budgeted satirical drama Suraj Pe Mangal Pe Bhari (2020), which has put up a decent show at the domestic box-office in India.

The latest we hear that yet another Bollywood film is set to enter theatres soon. We are talking about Indoo Ki Jawani, the makers of which have decided to go for a theatrical release next month. Yes, you read that right!







Starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, Indoo Ki Jawani is a coming-of-age comedy film which revolves around a feisty Ghaziabad girl who gets sucked into hilarious chaos when she enters the world of online dating. It will hit the silver screen on December 11, 2020, making it the second film to release in theatres after the lockdown.

In addition to Kiara Advani, Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in important roles. The film has been directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment in association with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar of T-Series Films.

Advani was most recently seen in Laxmii (2020). Also starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the horror-comedy film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and opened to lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike.







Besides Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani also has Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in her pocket.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











