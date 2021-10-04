Website Logo
  Monday, October 04, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799
Entertainment

Kiara Advani to start filming her next with Ram Charan in November

Kiara Advani (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Most recently seen in Shershaah (2021), Kiara Advani is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. Apart from Bollywood, the actress is a popular name in Tollywood also where she has delivered such successful films as Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).

As you would remember, Advani recently joined the cast of filmmaker Shankar’s pan-India film, which co-stars Ram Charan. If fresh reports are to be believed, the actress will start filming for the untitled film in November, right after wrapping up Dharma Productions Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Talking about the same, a source close to the development informed a publication, “She started shooting (Jug Jugg Jeeyo) last week and this marathon schedule will go on till mid-November, before calling it a film wrap. The team will be shooting in Mumbai in this schedule.”

The actress will then jump straight into her trilingual film with Shankar. Interestingly, she also headlines the Hindi remake of Shankar’s Anniyan (2005) with Ranveer Singh. “Kiara jumps from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Shankar’s ambitious political drama right from mid-November. Even this would be a marathon schedule and her character has some powerful traits acting as a catalyst in Ram Charan’s journey,” the source further added.

Advani will cap off 2021 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production venture which also features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is expected to get off the ground by the end of the year.

Her other films in the pipeline include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Mr Lele, and Karram Kurram. While the actress has already wrapped up Mr Lele and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Karram Khurram is yet to go on floors.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

