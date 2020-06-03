Kiara Advani approached to star opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarakaru Vaari Paata

According to reports, Kiara Advani has been approached to pair up with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film, Sarakaru Vaari Paata. The duo has previously worked together on the 2018 political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster of Telugu cinema.

The makers of Sarakaru Vaari Paata want to weave the same magic again by roping in Kiara opposite Mahesh in the forthcoming film. “Kiara and Mahesh were a successful pairing in Bharat Ane Nenu and the makers are looking to recreate the magic. After several rounds of discussions, they felt she fits the bill and with successful films like Kabir Singh (2019) and Good Newwz (2019) to her credit, they feel Kiara’s presence will give the film a pan-India appeal, particularly in the Hindi belt,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Sarakaru Vaari Paata is expected to start rolling as soon as the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown is lifted and things regain normalcy. The source goes on to add, “The team is exploring several options on how to shoot and will kick-off once the safety guidelines are in place.”

Though there is no update on the plotline of the film, we hear that Sarakaru Vaari Paata is a family action drama set against the backdrop of a banking scam. “Mahesh Babu plays a larger-than-life character who takes on a white-collared businessman responsible for several financial crimes. The story highlights disparities between the rich and the poor in the country’s banking system,” the source concludes.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has her plate full with several high-profile Bollywood films, including Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Buzz has it that her much-awaited horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb with superstar Akshay Kumar will directly premiere on Disney+Hotstar. An official confirmation is awaited.