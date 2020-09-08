Khaali Peeli to become first film to have simultaneous multi-format release

Toplined by newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Khaali Peeli has been creating dollops of buzz ever since it was officially announced in 2019. Recently, the makers dropped the power-packed trailer of the forthcoming film, which amassed a great response from the audience.

Since releasing Khaali Peeli in theatres is out of the question due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have decided to go ahead with a simultaneous multi-format release of the much-anticipated action thriller on 2nd October, 2020.

The multi-format bouquet includes the newly launched Pay Per View service called ZEE Plex. Under this service, film enthusiasts can watch the film in the comfort of their homes at an attractive price point. The service will be available on leading DTH, cable, telecom players, and digital platforms across the globe. ZEE Plex will also be available on ZEE5.

In addition to the PVOD service, Khaali Peeli will also be getting a widespread release in select international markets. Aside from that, ZEE Studios is also organising special drive-in shows at select venues across India.

Speaking on the release, Mr. Shariq Patel, CEO, ZEE Studios said, “We sense a great hunger for fresh, young, and entertaining films. We are proud to be the first studio in India to be adopting a multi-format release world-wide. The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. Khaali Peeli is a full-on masala action thriller with an exciting young lead cast and we look forward to reaching out to the largest possible audiences worldwide.”

Producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Offside Entertainment said, “The film’s teaser has been receiving an overwhelming response from fans all across. Offering some major high-octane action sequences along with Ishaan and Ananya’s electrifying chemistry, Khaali Peeli has every element of becoming a huge hit.”

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Khaali Peeli is a cinematic ode to the wonderful and entertaining era of the 90s. I share a good working relationship with Zee Studios and appreciate the fact that their intent is to market and release the film in over 100 countries.”

Khaali Peeli marks the directorial debut of Maqbool Khan.