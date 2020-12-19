KGF director Prashanth Neel promises a surprise for the fans of the film on 21st December

Murtuza Iqbal







Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 1 starring Yash in the lead role released in 2018. Even though it was a Kannada film, the movie’s dubbed versions also received a good response. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film titled K.G.F: Chapter 2.

While the shooting of the film is currently going on, director Prashanth Neel took to Instagram to inform everyone that the shoot will be wrapped up soon. And he has also promised a treat for all the fans of the film on 21st December 2020.

Neel posted a statement and captioned it as, “Here’s the much anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there #KGFChapter2.”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel)





The statement read, “So finally the day has come, where I can tell you all we are the end of #KGFChapter2. A ritual we always follow on December 21st for our wonderful audiences. You will have it this year too. A treat for you all from the team on 21st December at 10.08 am on all our official handles. Thank you for being patient as always and being our rock through this journey.”

Last year on 21st December, the makers had released the first look poster of the film featuring Yash. We wonder what surprise they have planned this year.











