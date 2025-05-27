Skip to content
India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

The ship overturned into the Arabian Sea early on Sunday, due to flooding in one compartment

The vessel – MSC ELSA 3 – that travelled from Vizhinjam port to Kochi began to have a 26-degree tilt unexpectedly

Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 27, 2025
Authorities in India’s Kerala state have issued an alert after a ship carrying hazardous oil and gas cargo capsized and sank off the coast in the Arabian Sea, raising concerns of a potential ecological disaster.

The alert was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

The vessel – MSC ELSA 3 – was travelling from Vizhinjam Port to Kochi when it developed an unexpected 26-degree tilt. The vessel had already moved about 38 nautical miles from the Kochi coast when the incident occurred. The Liberian-flagged ship overturned near Kochi on Sunday, causing the leak. The area is a popular tourist destination known for its rich biodiversity.

The ship sank into the Arabian Sea early on Sunday due to flooding in one of its compartments. Twelve of its compartments contained hazardous cargo, while another twelve carried calcium carbide – a substance that produces flammable gas upon contact with seawater.

The vessel was also carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks.

All 24 crew members were successfully rescued by Indian Navy personnel. However, approximately 640 containers from the ship are now drifting towards the shore, prompting warnings of possible evacuations. The containers are expected to reach the coasts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that spilled pollutants could reach the coastal stretches of Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Arattupuzha, and Karunagappally within 36 to 48 hours of the spill.

Authorities are concerned about the safety of residents and marine life due to the leakage of oil, fuel, and other hazardous substances from the ship.

The Chief Minister’s office stated, “As the oil slick can reach anywhere along the Kerala coast, an alert has been sounded across the coastal belt.” They added that fuel from the ship had begun to leak, and around 100 containers may have fallen into the sea.

Residents along the coast have been advised not to touch any containers or oil that may wash ashore. Fishermen have been warned not to venture close to the sunken vessel. People are requested to maintain a minimum distance of 200 metres from the sea and to call the emergency number 112 in case of any incident.

Pollution control measures have been intensified across the state.

A ship carrying pollution control equipment has been deployed to the site by the Indian Coast Guard, which has also dispatched an aircraft equipped with an oil spill detection system to monitor the area.

The Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and the ports department have been instructed to deploy booms and skimmers to contain and remove the oil spill, according to government directives.

