Will not choose between US and Europe, says Starmer

“The idea that we must choose between our allies, that somehow we’re with either America or Europe is plain wrong. I reject it utterly,” Starmer said.

Starmer said the UK can work with both allies. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR STARMER has stated that the country does not need to choose between its alliance with a Donald Trump-led United States and its European neighbours.

Delivering a keynote speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London on Monday, the prime minister said the UK can work with both allies.

Starmer has spent much of his first five months in office working to improve relations with the European Union after the UK’s tense departure from the bloc under the previous Conservative government. However, Trump’s recent victory in the US presidential election has sparked concerns that his policies, including a potential trade war with the EU, could complicate Starmer’s efforts to reset UK-EU relations.

Trump, during his campaign, referred to the European Union as a “mini China” while criticising the US trade relationship with the bloc. Last week, he announced tariffs of 10 to 25 percent on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, with similar measures expected for EU goods.

Starmer compared the current situation to Britain’s post-World War II foreign policy, saying, “(Clement) Attlee did not choose between allies. (Winston) Churchill did not choose. The national interest demands that we work with both.”

Labour, historically aligned with the Democratic Party, has made efforts in recent months to engage with Trump’s administration. Starmer held a two-hour dinner with Trump in September. Despite this, previous criticisms of Trump by senior Labour members and the inclusion of Starmer critic Elon Musk in Trump’s administration could challenge UK-US relations.

Starmer reaffirmed the importance of the UK’s “special relationship” with the United States, pledging closer ties. “This is not about sentimentality. It is about hard-headed realism,” he said.

On foreign policy, Starmer reiterated support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, stating, “as long as it takes.” He also outlined plans to increase UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, above NATO’s two per cent target, and called on European nations to boost their defence contributions. “It is vital that all European nations step up to protect our shared future,” he added.

(With inputs from AFP)

