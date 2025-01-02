Kaykay Chauhan: Finding ‘Love & Light’ through soothing music

KAYKAY CHAUHAN, a master of music and spirituality, captivated listeners with his acclaimed 2021 album Mind & Soul. Now, the British musician has returned with Love & Light, a new spiritual collection featuring some of the UK's finest vocalists.

Available on all major streaming platforms and as a special souvenir CD, this album builds on his impressive portfolio as a pianist and composer. Alongside his recordings, Chauhan continues to perform live with his band Kaykay & Co.

Eastern Eye spoke to him about his latest album and future plans.

What first inspired you to record spiritual songs?

The idea originated during the pandemic in 2020. Performing online revealed a growing need for spirituality and devotion to help people cope. That led to Mind & Soul, which centred on these themes.

How significant was the positive response to Mind & Soul?

It was heartening to see the album streamed consistently across different countries and regions. That success encouraged me to create another album with similar themes.

Tell us about Love & Light.

This new album continues the spiritual journey started with Mind & Soul. It features eight original songs I composed, with lyrics by my long-time collaborator Ajay Chandran. The album includes vocal performances by talented UK singers like Abira Shah, Anj Chauhan, Shahid Abbas Khan, Rekha, Parry Mad, Chirag Rao, Pritee Varsani, Shaampion and Nirmal Joshi. Musicians like Robin Christian, Amar Sarl, and Jonathan Mayer also contributed, alongside Keval Joshi, who designed the artwork.

How did you choose the singers?

When composing, I imagine specific voices for the songs, so the selection happens naturally. I’m fortunate to work with such exceptional vocalists, who are like family to me. This album also introduces some new voices compared to the previous one.

How does this album compare to Mind & Soul?

Love & Light builds on the previous one. The songs were composed right after finishing Mind & Soul, and I believe they explore newer themes and better compositions.

What inspired the title Love & Light?

I wanted a title that was a continuation from Mind & Soul. Having moved past the pandemic, I wanted a title that reflected positivity – hence, the light at the end of it all.

Which track was the most challenging to compose?

The process of composing for this album felt natural, as I had complete creative control as the producer. I believe challenges usually arise when collaborating on films or theatre projects with multiple contributors, but even those experiences have been valuable for me. For this album, I deliberately pushed myself while working on Guru, a track based on a melody inspired by raag megh malhar and set to japtaal, a 10-beat cycle rhythm.

Who do you hope will connect with the songs on this album?

I hope listeners of all ages connect with this album, as it offers a universal sound that moves beyond traditional devotional settings. Even those who may not understand the language can find a connection through the music itself, making it accessible to audiences who might not typically listen to spiritual compositions.

Do you have a personal favourite song on the album?

Yes, two songs are especially close to my heart. Saans Mein Sur Mila, beautifully sung by Abira Shah, melodically evokes the charm of a 1960s Bollywood song and serves as a prayer to Maa Saraswati. The closing track, Ishwar Hi Sangeet, performed with raw emotion by Anj Chauhan, also holds a deep and personal connection for me.

Will you be doing a third album in the series?

Yes, I am currently working on Rituals & Reflections, which will be the third instalment in the series. Some songs initially recorded for Love & Light will now feature in this project, which aims to push boundaries with a futuristic and experimental sound within the devotion genre.

What is the plan for 2025?

My immediate plan is to record the third album in the early part of the year, featuring some of my regular vocalists alongside new collaborators. I will also begin a 10-song album in Hindi, English, and Punjabi, focusing on refugees in the UK and their stories of leaving war-torn countries. This project will culminate in a concert performance. Additionally, 2025 will involve regular live performances with my band Kaykay & Co, alongside vocalists Shahid Abbas Khan, Abira Shah, and Anj Chauhan.

What inspires you as a musician?

Performing regularly with my band, Kaykay & Co., inspires me to continually explore new ideas, experiment with techniques, and present music in innovative ways.

Why should we pick up your new album?

Love & Light offers something for everyone, featuring some of the finest vocalists in the UK and a diverse range of songs. From the joyous energy of Hari Hari Bol and Procession of Radha Raman to the mellow, peaceful tones of Deliverance and Saawaria, the album takes listeners on a spiritual journey through various moods. Like its predecessor, Mind & Soul, it aims to bring love and light to everyone who hears it.

Love & Light is available on all major streaming platforms. The CD is available viawww.kaykayco.uk