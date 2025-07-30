Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s second dinner date in Montreal sparks dating rumours

Highlights:

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been spotted together twice in Montreal, sparking romance speculation.

Their first meeting was on 28 July at Le Violon, followed by a second dinner date and a walk in Mount Royal Park.

The pop star recently ended her engagement with Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau separated from his wife in 2023.

Neither party has confirmed a relationship, but eyewitnesses report noticeable chemistry.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been spotted spending time together in Montreal, less than a month after Perry’s breakup with longtime partner Orlando Bloom. The singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister were seen enjoying two separate outings within 24 hours, including dinner at a high-end restaurant and a private walk through Mount Royal Park, setting social media abuzz with dating rumours.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dine privately twice in 24 hours





When and where were Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted?

On Monday, 28 July, Perry and Trudeau had dinner at Le Violon, a well-known French bistro in Montreal. TMZ reports they sat in a private corner, enjoying cocktails and a gourmet tasting menu that included lobster and lamb gnocchi. The restaurant’s co-owner, Chef Danny Smiles, told reporters the pair were “polite and low-key,” and visited the kitchen afterward to thank the staff personally.

Later that night, they were also seen at Taverne Atlantic having drinks. While no physical affection was seen, an eyewitness noted Trudeau stood quite close to Perry.

What happened on their second outing?

The following day, the pair were photographed again, this time on a casual walk through Mount Royal Park. Accompanied only by Perry’s dog, Nugget, the two strolled for nearly an hour, chatting and laughing. Perry wore a white blouse, jeans, and ballet flats, while Trudeau dressed down in a T-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. They later returned to the Ritz-Carlton to drop off the dog and change outfits before heading out again for a second dinner.

Despite the friendly vibes and growing online speculation, no official statement has been made by either Perry or Trudeau.

What’s the relationship history of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau?

Katy Perry confirmed her separation from actor Orlando Bloom earlier in June 2025. The two, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. In a joint statement, the former couple announced they were shifting focus towards co-parenting and remained on good terms. They were even seen holidaying on a yacht in early July, alongside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Justin Trudeau announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023, ending an 18-year marriage. They share three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. His official Instagram statement at the time called it a mutual and respectful decision, asking the public to respect their privacy.





Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating?

Though photos and eyewitness accounts have added fuel to the rumour mill, there is no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between the pop icon and the former political leader. Restaurant staff who interacted with them described their dynamic as friendly, not flirtatious. However, their back-to-back appearances and visibly comfortable rapport have certainly caught public attention.

With Perry currently on tour in Canada to promote her new album 143, and Trudeau keeping a low profile after stepping down as Prime Minister in January 2025, fans are now wondering if this unexpected friendship will turn into something more. For now, everyone in Montreal is watching the pair closely to see if their next move will confirm or deny the romance.



