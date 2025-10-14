Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Katy Perry’s cryptic “not anymore” onstage remark leaves fans sure she’s moved on with Justin Trudeau

From low-key Montreal dinners to viral yacht snaps, every detail fans are spotting suggests a secret romance is heating up.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry’s stage moment sparks worldwide fan theories about a secret romance

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Perry's onstage quip about "Englishmen" felt like a deliberate signal.
  • Those yacht photos are, frankly, undeniable.
  • It started with a Montreal dinner most people missed.
  • Both are out of long-term relationships.

Well, she’s as good as confirmed it, hasn’t she? Katy Perry just tossed a verbal grenade into her London concert, and the pieces all point to Justin Trudeau. That line about Englishmen? You do not say that by accident. It lands just days after those, let's face it, pretty steamy pictures of them surfaced on her boat. This Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau thing is suddenly feeling very real, shifting from rumours to a full-blown celebrity romance.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Katy Perry’s stage moment sparks worldwide fan theories about a secret romance Getty Images


So what did she actually say?

Mid-show at the O2, looking out at the crowd, she hits them with this: "London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night?... No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time."

Pause.

Then came the kicker: "...but not anymore." The place erupts. It was too specific, too perfectly timed. And then, almost as if scripted, some fan proposes to her. Her comeback was: "I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago." What is that, if not a nod to a new, serious someone?


The evidence is in the blurry photos

Let’s talk about the yacht. The Daily Mail got those shots and, while grainy, the story they tell is crystal clear. The photos were taken off the coast of Santa Barbara, on her 78-foot Caravelle. He is pulling her in, kissing her cheek. His hand was on her backside in another frame. This follows that low-key Montreal dinner in July that almost flew under the radar.

Where does this leave everyone?

Right, let us look at the context. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom only finalised their split recently, with the co-parenting news coming out in July. Justin Trudeau’s marriage to Sophie Grégoire also ended last year. Both are prominent figures with busy lives who have only just become single. Sources are already saying he has been "persistent," flying to see her on tour breaks. It has the feel of something that is accelerating fast. And Perry, with that London comment, seems ready to let it.

justin trudeaurelationship rumourslondon concertorlando bloomkaty perry

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Grey’s Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes admits she no longer knows how Grey’s Anatomy will end

Getty Images/Instagram/greysabc

Has 'Grey’s Anatomy' outgrown its creator? Shonda Rhimes says fans now control the ending

Highlights:

  • No final blueprint exists for the show's conclusion.
  • The original ending plan from season 15 is totally scrapped.
  • Fan devotion is the reason for the 22-season marathon.
  • Rhimes suggests the audience now holds a stake in the finale decision.
  • Aiming for a positive send-off, but no timeline is on the table.

The woman who built Grey’s Anatomy from scratch has no idea how it ends. Seriously. That’s wild, right? After 450 episodes and this current Grey’s Anatomy season 22, the person who started it all is just as in the dark as we are. She thought it would be over years ago. This whole endless Shondaland saga? It’s on you: the fans.

Shonda Rhimes admits she no longer knows how Grey’s Anatomy will end Getty Images/Instagram/greysabc

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us