Katrina Kaif’s superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Super Soldier?

We all know that Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to direct India’s first female superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead role. It is said to be a two-part franchise, and currently, the pre-production of the film is going it.

The makers have not yet announced the title of the movie, but according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has been titled, Super Soldier. Well, it’s an interesting title, but let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers.

The superhero film will be Katrina and Ali's fourth film together. Earlier, the two have worked with each other in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. It will be mounted on a huge scale and will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand.







While talking to Hindustan Times, Ali had earlier stated, “If everything goes well, we should start rolling sometime in January. Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films.”

“Right now, I, along with my team, am working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here,” the filmmaker added.





Apart from this superhero film, Katrina has movies like Sooryavanshi (ready for a release), Bhoot Police, and Tiger 3 in her kitty.






