Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot to start rolling at the end of November?

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, Phone Bhoot is set to begin production. According to reports, the team is looking at commencing the first shooting schedule of the horror-comedy towards the end of November. The film will take off in Goa under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh.

“While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon,” a publication quoted a source as saying.

When Gurmmeet Singh was asked about the same, he commented, “I am thrilled to start the project. For the moment, I am taking baby steps. Things have been uncertain because of the pandemic, but we will get clarity soon.”







Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot is scheduled to enter theatres in 2021.

The genre of horror-comedy has not been much explored in Bollywood, but the huge success of Golmaal 4 (2017) and Stree (2018) in the recent past has led several filmmakers to show deep interest in it.

Currently, close to half a dozen horror films are at various stages of development in Bollywood, including Roohi Afzana, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Bhoot Police. Superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror-comedy Laxmmi is set to premiere on 9th November on Disney+ Hotstar, coinciding with Diwali.







Just like all the aforementioned horror-comedy films, everyone is looking forward to Phone Bhoot as well. This is the first time when Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are coming together to do a film, and that too a horror-comedy. The trio is entering the horror-comedy space for the first time in their career.





