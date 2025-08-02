Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

New photos by Mert Alas show the 51-year-old supermodel embracing summer just weeks after her wellness brand collapse.

Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

Kate Moss goes topless in Ibiza pool as Mert Alas photos go viral

Instagram/mertalas
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kate Moss shares topless Ibiza pool photo via photographer Mert Alas
  • She recently fronted a racy Saint Laurent lingerie campaign
  • Daughter Lila Moss joins her on holiday amid new Barbie campaign
  • Kate’s brand Cosmoss folded this year with reported debts of £2.9 million (₹30.8 crore)

Supermodel Kate Moss is making headlines again, this time for her carefree summer getaway to Ibiza, where she was photographed swimming topless while covering her chest. The image, shared by celebrity photographer Mert Alas, captures the 51-year-old fashion icon in leopard-print bikini bottoms and sunglasses, confidently posing in a pool.

The Ibiza holiday comes hot on the heels of her steamy new Saint Laurent lingerie campaign, and just weeks after being spotted at London’s BST Hyde Park music festival.


  Kate Moss goes topless in Ibiza pool as Mert Alas photos go viral  Instagram/mertalas  


What is Kate Moss doing in Ibiza this summer?

Kate Moss is currently unwinding on a sun-soaked trip to Ibiza alongside her close friend and renowned photographer Mert Alas. The two have worked together for years, and this trip seems to be both business and pleasure, with Alas uploading a series of striking holiday portraits of Moss on Instagram.

Joining them is Kate’s daughter, 22-year-old model Lila Moss, who has also made waves in the fashion world with campaigns that combine style and advocacy.


Why was Kate Moss trending for her Saint Laurent shoot?

Just before her Ibiza trip, Kate Moss was the face of a sultry Saint Laurent ad, where she wore little more than sheer stockings and a bra. The campaign sparked a fresh wave of praise for the veteran model, who began her career at 14 and continues to be a defining force in fashion.

Despite changes in the modelling industry and shifts toward digital-first influencers, Kate continues to dominate high-end campaigns with her signature poise and edge.

  Kate Moss for YSL Fall 2025 Instagram/katemossagency


What happened to Kate Moss’s brand Cosmoss?

While Moss is glowing on holiday, her business ventures have seen setbacks. Her wellness brand Cosmoss, launched in 2022, was recently declared insolvent, with losses exceeding £2.9 million (₹30.8 crore). The brand, which sold teas, face oils, and mood-enhancing products, struggled to gain traction in a crowded market dominated by celebrity beauty and wellness lines.

Though the brand’s future remains uncertain, Moss seems unfazed, focusing instead on her modelling projects and family.

   Kate Moss attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025Getty Images


How is Lila Moss raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes?

Lila Moss, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, is using her platform to promote inclusivity in fashion and toys. She recently partnered with Mattel to support the new Barbie doll designed to represent children with Type 1 diabetes. The doll features a glucose monitor patch, insulin pump, and a small bag for emergency snacks, mirroring Lila’s real-life accessories.


“Seeing a Barbie that looks like me, even wearing the patches, is surreal and special,” Lila said in a recent statement, adding that representation like this matters deeply to young people navigating chronic conditions.

barbie campaigncosmosslila mosssaint laurentkate moss

Related News

Travis Kelce
Entertainment

Travis Kelce calls snowy trip with Taylor Swift his ‘best offseason memory’

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test
Featured

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Nick Jonas says he believes in reincarnation and dreams of reuniting with Priyanka Chopra in next life on podcast

More For You

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda

Each episode focuses on different time periods and global settings

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

Highlights

  • Eyes of Wakanda is a four-episode animated anthology series released on Disney+ on 1 August 2025
  • Developed by Todd Harris and produced by Ryan Coogler, the show follows Wakanda’s secret War Dogs across centuries
  • The series is Marvel’s first animated story set within the official MCU Sacred Timeline
  • Each episode focuses on different time periods and global settings, from ancient Crete to 19th-century Ethiopia
  • Its hand-painted animation style, inspired by artists like Ernie Barnes, has drawn wide praise
  • Critics note the series’ visual style and strong themes, though some feel the short runtime limits narrative depth

Expanding Wakanda’s global footprint

  - YouTube YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment 

Eyes of Wakanda explores the untold global history of Wakanda through the lens of its covert agents—the Hatut Zeraze, also known as War Dogs. The anthology spans a vast timeline, following operatives tasked with retrieving stolen vibranium and protecting the kingdom’s secrecy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marvel’s Brand New Day

Marvel’s Brand New Day teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day during filming in Glasgow

X/@QuentWestbrook3

Tom Holland debuts darker Spider-Man suit as Marvel begins filming 'Brand New Day' in Glasgow

Highlights:

  • Marvel releases nine-second teaser of Tom Holland’s new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
  • Teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day as filming begins in Glasgow
  • The new suit hints at a grittier, street-level tone, stripping away Stark tech
  • Zendaya, Jacob Batalon return; new cast includes Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal

Tom Holland is back in the suit, and it looks different this time. On 1 August, officially recognised as Spider-Man Day, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures dropped a teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans a quick look at Peter Parker’s revamped costume and confirming a 31 July 2026 release date.

The nine-second clip, released across Marvel’s official social handles, doesn’t reveal much, but what it does show is enough to spark serious fan discussion. Holland’s new suit appears sleeker and more grounded, hinting at a return to basics after the multiverse chaos of No Way Home. The teaser arrives just as filming begins in Glasgow, which will reportedly serve as a key location in the film.

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTuber accuses Blake Lively of legal harassment and seeks court protection over Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively accused of harassment by YouTuber amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Getty Images/Instagram/lethallauren904

YouTuber accuses Blake Lively of legal harassment and seeks court protection over Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Highlights:

  • YouTuber Lauren Neidigh accuses Blake Lively of harassment and seeks a court-issued protective order.
  • Lively’s team dropped subpoenas against Neidigh and others but left the door open to reissue them.
  • Neidigh says Lively’s actions were meant to silence critics amid her ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.
  • Lively's spokesperson insists the subpoenas were standard legal tools, not attempts to intimidate.

A YouTuber has formally accused actress Blake Lively of harassment and intimidation, requesting a protective order after Lively's legal team subpoenaed her amid an ongoing federal lawsuit involving actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Lauren Neidigh, known online as LethalLauren904, filed a statement to the court on 28 July, alleging that Lively’s actions were designed to suppress online criticism through legal pressure. The dispute stems from Lively’s broader legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, in which she has accused him of sexual harassment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan , Rani Mukerji & Vikrant Massey

Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award as 12th Fail sweeps 71st National Film Awards

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji win top honours at 71st National Awards as '12th Fail' named best film

Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan wins Best Actor for Jawan, marking his first-ever National Film Award.
  • Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
  • Vikrant Massey shares Best Actor award with SRK for 12th Fail, which also won Best Feature Film.
  • Regional hits like Parking, Ullozhukku, and Bhagavanth Kesari grab major honours.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji emerged as the top winners at the 71st National Film Awards, announced in New Delhi on 1 August 2025. The awards honoured the best of Indian cinema from films certified in 2023, and this year’s list saw both mainstream stars and regional gems being recognised.

Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for his lead role in Jawan, his first win at the National Film Awards. Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a role that earned wide critical acclaim for its emotional intensity. 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey also shared the Best Actor honour, while his film won the Best Feature Film award.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Timberlake Lyme disease

Timberlake shared his Lyme disease diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease battle after months of unexplained illness during 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour

Highlights:

  • Justin Timberlake confirms he’s living with Lyme disease in emotional Instagram post
  • The diagnosis came after months of unexplained fatigue and nerve pain during his world tour
  • The Forget Tomorrow tour concluded in Turkey on 30 July after two years
  • Timberlake says he wants to be “more transparent” to prevent speculation about his performance issues

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, opening up about the toll the condition took during his recent Forget Tomorrow world tour. The singer and actor shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on 31 July, just a day after wrapping up his global tour in Turkey.

In his message, Timberlake explained that the mysterious symptoms he experienced while touring, including nerve pain, exhaustion, and frequent illness, were finally traced to Lyme disease, a bacterial infection caused by tick bites. Despite the physical toll, he chose to complete the tour, saying the joy of performing made it worth the struggle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us