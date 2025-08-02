Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

Highlights:
- Kate Moss shares topless Ibiza pool photo via photographer Mert Alas
- She recently fronted a racy Saint Laurent lingerie campaign
- Daughter Lila Moss joins her on holiday amid new Barbie campaign
- Kate’s brand Cosmoss folded this year with reported debts of £2.9 million (₹30.8 crore)
Supermodel Kate Moss is making headlines again, this time for her carefree summer getaway to Ibiza, where she was photographed swimming topless while covering her chest. The image, shared by celebrity photographer Mert Alas, captures the 51-year-old fashion icon in leopard-print bikini bottoms and sunglasses, confidently posing in a pool.
The Ibiza holiday comes hot on the heels of her steamy new Saint Laurent lingerie campaign, and just weeks after being spotted at London’s BST Hyde Park music festival.
Kate Moss goes topless in Ibiza pool as Mert Alas photos go viral Instagram/mertalas
What is Kate Moss doing in Ibiza this summer?
Kate Moss is currently unwinding on a sun-soaked trip to Ibiza alongside her close friend and renowned photographer Mert Alas. The two have worked together for years, and this trip seems to be both business and pleasure, with Alas uploading a series of striking holiday portraits of Moss on Instagram.
Joining them is Kate’s daughter, 22-year-old model Lila Moss, who has also made waves in the fashion world with campaigns that combine style and advocacy.
Why was Kate Moss trending for her Saint Laurent shoot?
Just before her Ibiza trip, Kate Moss was the face of a sultry Saint Laurent ad, where she wore little more than sheer stockings and a bra. The campaign sparked a fresh wave of praise for the veteran model, who began her career at 14 and continues to be a defining force in fashion.
Despite changes in the modelling industry and shifts toward digital-first influencers, Kate continues to dominate high-end campaigns with her signature poise and edge.
Kate Moss for YSL Fall 2025 Instagram/katemossagency
What happened to Kate Moss’s brand Cosmoss?
While Moss is glowing on holiday, her business ventures have seen setbacks. Her wellness brand Cosmoss, launched in 2022, was recently declared insolvent, with losses exceeding £2.9 million (₹30.8 crore). The brand, which sold teas, face oils, and mood-enhancing products, struggled to gain traction in a crowded market dominated by celebrity beauty and wellness lines.
Though the brand’s future remains uncertain, Moss seems unfazed, focusing instead on her modelling projects and family.
Kate Moss attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025Getty Images
How is Lila Moss raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes?
Lila Moss, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, is using her platform to promote inclusivity in fashion and toys. She recently partnered with Mattel to support the new Barbie doll designed to represent children with Type 1 diabetes. The doll features a glucose monitor patch, insulin pump, and a small bag for emergency snacks, mirroring Lila’s real-life accessories.
“Seeing a Barbie that looks like me, even wearing the patches, is surreal and special,” Lila said in a recent statement, adding that representation like this matters deeply to young people navigating chronic conditions.