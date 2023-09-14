Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Kashmir apple growers protest US import duty cut

India imposed the additional 20 per cent customs duty on apples from the US in 2019

Labourers carry harvested hybrid apples at an orchard on the outskirts of Srinagar on August 24, 2023. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

APPLE farmers and political activists in Indian Kashmir protested on Wednesday (13) against the federal government’s decision to remove an additional 20 per cent duty on the fruit imported from the US saying cheaper American apples will hurt local growers.

The decision to remove the additional duty was one of six World Trade Organisation disputes India and the US resolved when prime minister Narendra Modi visited Washington in June but it was implemented only last week.

India had imposed the additional 20 per cent customs duty on apples from the US in 2019, on top of an existing 50 per cent duty, as a retaliatory measure for Washington increasing tariffs on Indian steel and aluminium products.

“We appeal to the government to reconsider the decision,” Bashir Ahmad, president of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, said at the rally involving dozens of protesters in Srinagar.

Lowering the tax will hurt the livelihoods of more than 3 million people who depend on the $1.2 billion apple industry in Kashmir, he said.

“We are already suffering due to imported apples and were urging the government to raise import duties to support local growers, but they have done the opposite,” he said, adding that the industry had already suffered a 40 per cent loss this year due to bad weather.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir produced 1.7 million tonnes of apples in the fiscal year 2021-22, accounting for more than two-thirds of India’s output, government data showed.

India imported nearly 4,500 tonnes of apples from the US in the fiscal year 2022-23, down from a high of nearly 128,000 tonnes in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the data showed.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday (12) that only the additional duty has been relaxed and the 50 per cent duty and a minimum import price of 50 rupees per kg would remain.

The measure “will not result in any negative impact” on domestic apple producers, but will increase competition and ensure better quality for consumers, the government said.

US apples will “compete on the same level-playing field as all other countries”, it added.

India also imports apples from Turkey, Iran, Chile, Italy and New Zealand.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
New oil permits and wind farm crisis put net zero vows at risk
Business
Nvidia strikes AI deals with Reliance and Tata
UK
British Indians among four charged over Patisserie Valerie collapse: report
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka faces IMF scrutiny to secure crucial debt restructuring
Business
India warns automakers to become pollution free
UK
UK economy contracts in July on strikes, wet weather
UK
UK government and British Airways face Kuwait hostage claim
EUROPE
Germany snapping up Indian fuels amid Russia sanctions
INDIA
India proposes tax hike for diesel vehicles
HEADLINE STORY
UK unemployment rises as wage growth hits record high
INDIA
UK, India agree pensions and insurance partnership
Business
Labour wants to address hidden fees on remittances
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW