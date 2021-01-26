Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka fetches a whopping price for premiere on Netflix

By: Mohnish Singh







Kartik Aaryan’s last release Love Aaj Kal (2020) may not have set the box-office on fire, but his line-up of upcoming films seems promising enough to build his brand value further in showbiz.

The rising star has a slew of exciting projects on his platter currently, one of them being filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s next Dhamaka. Aaryan started shooting for the thriller in the month of December and wrapped up the entire shoot in a record time of 10 days.

In order to complete the film as soon as possible, the makers had reportedly booked an entire hotel in Powai, Mumbai, where major portions of the project were filmed. The movie is currently in post-production.







Rumours were rife lately that the makers of Dhamaka have struck an exciting deal with streaming media giant Netflix for the digital premiere of the film. The latest update suggests that Netflix has shelled out a whopping amount of 850 million to add the film to its existing catalogue.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “Dhamaka is one of the most-awaited films of Kartik Aaryan in 2021 and the makers are looking forward to unveiling it as soon as possible. As of now, the tentative release date for Dhamaka is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days.”

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan plays the character of a journalist in the film. In addition to him, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in an important role. The actor had unveiled the first poster of the film on his birthday, November 22. Later, he also shared his look as well, introducing his character as Arjun Pathak.







Besides Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan also stars in Dharma Productions’ hugely anticipated comic-caper Dostana 2. The film, which is being directed by Collin D’Cunha, is a sequel to Karan Johar’s Dostana (2008) and also features Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya on the lead cast. He will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy features Kiara Advani as his leading lady, while Tabu also essays a pivotal part in it.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











