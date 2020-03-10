Kartik Aaryan to work with Shashank Khaitan?

According to fresh reports, rising star Kartik Aaryan has given his nod to star in director Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial offering. On Sunday, the duo was spotted outside Karan Johar’s residence, which led to speculations that the trio is planning a film together.

Shashank Khaitan is one of the most successful filmmakers of Dharma Productions, who has previously delivered three immensely successful films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Dhadak (2018).

After Dhadak, Khaitan was supposed to begin work on his next Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan. However, the project has been put on the backburner for a while. Looks like he has now planned something with Kartik Aaryan who has consistently proved his mettle as an actor.

Though there is no official confirmation on what is being planned among the trio, fans will be really excited to see Aaryan in a film by Shashank Khaitan who delivers nothing but success at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Dharma Productions’ much-awaited comic-caper, Dostana 2, with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. He is simultaneously shooting for filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kiara Advani. Both films are scheduled to enter theatres in 2020 only.

The actor is also gearing up to begin work on his first ever action entertainer with director Om Raut who is presently riding high on the humongous success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). Rumours are rife that Kartik is in talks with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for yet another film after Love Aaj Kal (2020).

As for Karan Johar, the filmmaker is looking forward to the release of his upcoming production venture, Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop-drama stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on 24th March 2020.