Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka to get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix?

In November last year, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s next film titled Dhamaka. The shooting of the film kickstarted last month, and reportedly, the shoot has been completed.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dhamaka is all set to get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.





A source told the portal, “Ronnie Screwvala and Ram Madhvani have started conversations with digital giant, Netflix, for a direct to digital premiere and the deal is expected to be locked within 7 to 10 days. The talks began sometime last week, and so far, Ronnie, Ram and Netflix are on the same page taking the financials as also the release plan, so it’s unlikely for the deal to fall through. Paperwork will be done soon.”

Well, we are sure fans of Kartik were excited to watch the film on the big screen, but if this report turns out to be true, they will have to watch it on Netflix.

Talking about other films of Kartik, the actor will be seen in movies like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both the sequels were supposed to release in 2020, but due the pandemic it has been postponed. The shooting of both the movies is still left.











