Kartik Aaryan inks a three-film deal with Eros International

There is no denying the fact that Kartik Aaryan has solidified his position as one of the most bankable actors from the current crop. The actor, who shot to overnight fame after the huge success of filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s comic-caper Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), has been consistently proving his worth over the past few years.

Aaryan already has his plate full with several high-profile projects. And if the latest buzz regarding a lucrative deal that he has just struck with a leading production house is to be believed, his diehard fans should rejoice as their favourite actor is set to leave several of his contemporaries far behind in terms of remuneration.

According to a report, Kartik Aaryan has inked a three-film deal with Erose International for a whopping amount of ₹75 crores (£79,57,687.50). A source close to the development informs the publication, “Kartik has signed a three-film deal with Eros International. He is being paid to the tune of ₹75 crore for the same. He used to previously charge to the tune of ₹6-8 crore for a film, but with this, he has catapulted into the big league where he is getting ₹25 crore (£26,52,430.18) per project. Details of the films and the directors helming them are not known because it is still not decided. But Kartik will definitely do three films under the banner.” However, the team at Eros International has denied the news.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan currently has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and T-Series Films’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at various stages of development. Buzz has it that the talented actor has also been locked to headline the Hindi remake of superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo (2020), which will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan for Cine1 Studios. The makers are yet to announce the project officially.