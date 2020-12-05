Kartik Aaryan gets into a profit sharing deal with the makers of Dhamaka?

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, on his birthday, Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be starring in Ram Madhvani’s next film which is titled Dhamaka. The actor will start shooting for the film next week.

Informing his fans about the movie’s shoot, he had posted on Instagram, “Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai Agle Hafte se.”





After the lockdown, this will be the first film Kartik will shoot for.

Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik has become an A-list star, and he is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor will be getting a profit share in Dhamaka.

Due to the current situation of the pandemic, filmmakers are trying to make their movies on a constraint budget. It is said that to keep the costs under control the makers of Dhamaka offered a fixed fee to Kartik along with share in the profit.







Reportedly, Kartik has agreed to it, but it is not yet known what percent of profit share the actor will be getting.

Talking about the film, a source told the entertainment portal, “The entire film unfolds in one media office. There are only 5-6 characters. It is a very intimate low-budget one-set film and Kartik accepted it because he wants to work with directors who can tap his acting chops, also because he wants to do films far removed from the lightweight comedies he has become typecast in.”





