Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Karisma Kapoor’s children accuse stepmother Priya of forging Sunjay Kapur’s £3 billion will

Explosive claims over Sunjay Kapur’s £3 billion ‘digital will’

Karisma Kapoor

The Delhi High Court is expected to resume the hearing at 2:30 pm on October 15, 2025

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Karisma Kapoor’s children allege late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s will is forged.
  • Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani claims the document is riddled with digital edits and contradictions.
  • Delhi High Court to resume hearing on the £3 billion inheritance case.

A digital will at the centre of a family feud

The inheritance dispute over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s £3 billion estate has intensified, as Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur of fabricating his will.

Appearing before the Delhi High Court, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said the document in question was “a deliberate fabrication engineered by Priya Kapur to gain control of every major asset,” including company shares, trusts, and prime real estate, while excluding Kapur’s children and his mother, Rani Kapur.

“The will exists only in digital form, no signatures, no registration, and no handwriting. There’s no trace of Sunjay Kapur’s involvement,” Jethmalani told Justice Jyoti Singh, arguing that the industrialist had become “a digital ghost in his own will.”

Contradictions raise questions of authenticity

The senior counsel drew the court’s attention to several glaring inconsistencies in the document, particularly its repeated use of feminine pronouns. “When you find ‘she’ and ‘her’ used multiple times in a will attributed to Sunjay Kapur, it’s difficult to believe he drafted it,” Jethmalani argued.

Adding to the doubts, the document identifies the deceased as a ‘testatrix’, a term used exclusively for women leaving behind a will. “A document like this would have been an embarrassment to someone as meticulous and image-conscious as Mr Kapur,” he said, stressing that the language itself undermines the will’s credibility.

Legal experts say such inconsistencies could play a crucial role in determining the case’s outcome. Rahul R. Shelke, civil lawyer at the Bombay High Court, told Moneycontrol: “In high-value succession cases, even small linguistic errors can have major implications. The Court will assess whether these were simple drafting mistakes or evidence of tampering after death. Establishing authorship and intent will be key.”

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur with mother Karishma KapoorGetty Images

Control of the empire under scrutiny

According to Jethmalani, Priya Kapur currently controls 60% of the estate directly, 12% through her son, and 75% of the Kapur family trust, giving her near-total control over Sunjay Kapur’s business interests. “This isn’t inheritance,” he said. “It’s a takeover disguised as widowhood.”

The Delhi High Court is expected to resume the hearing at 2:30 pm on October 15, 2025.

Last month, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur moved the court seeking their rightful share in their father’s vast estate. On September 26, the court allowed Priya Sachdev Kapur to submit a sealed list of assets. During an earlier hearing on October 9, the children compared their stepmother to “Cinderella’s evil stepmother.”

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London in June following a heart attack. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016 and later to Priya Sachdev in 2017.

allegationsdelhi high courtfabricatingforgedsunjay kapurkarisma kapoor

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry’s stage moment sparks worldwide fan theories about a secret romance

Getty Images

Katy Perry’s cryptic “not anymore” onstage remark leaves fans sure she’s moved on with Justin Trudeau

Highlights

  • Perry's onstage quip about "Englishmen" felt like a deliberate signal.
  • Those yacht photos are, frankly, undeniable.
  • It started with a Montreal dinner most people missed.
  • Both are out of long-term relationships.

Well, she’s as good as confirmed it, hasn’t she? Katy Perry just tossed a verbal grenade into her London concert, and the pieces all point to Justin Trudeau. That line about Englishmen? You do not say that by accident. It lands just days after those, let's face it, pretty steamy pictures of them surfaced on her boat. This Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau thing is suddenly feeling very real, shifting from rumours to a full-blown celebrity romance.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Katy Perry’s stage moment sparks worldwide fan theories about a secret romance Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us