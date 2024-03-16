  • Saturday, March 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Trailer for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ out

The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Crew Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s forthcoming film Crew is out.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film features the trio as air hostesses who are fed up with unpaid dues, and dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger’s body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma’s special appearances will grab your attention.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film’s release.

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

Related Stories

NEWS
Charithra Chandran: I see myself as a failure
NEWS
Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra to narrate Disneynature’s documentary film ‘Tiger’
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan dismisses reports of ill health as fake news
Entertainment
Shide Boss is back with a big swing
NEWS
Sadhguru: The essence of devotion
Entertainment
Aakash Odedra: Story of love and longing
Entertainment
Kaushik Ray’s short film tells story of an immigrant mother of a queer…
NEWS
Nina Wadia to lead ‘Now That’s What I Call A Musical’
NEWS
Zubin Varla, Pyiyanga Burford among nominees at Olivier Awards 2024
Entertainment
‘Squid Game’ actor gets eight-month suspended sentence for sexual misconduct
NEWS
‘It was like a fairytale in real life,’ says Indian girl who returns…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW