Karan spills beans on Rani’s wedding in Manchester

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra married in 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

Karan Johar and Rani Mukherji (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The latest episode of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hotstar saw Rani Mukerji and Kajol gracing the couch.

During the show, KJo recalled how he managed to attend actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s destination wedding in Manchester at a time when his production venture 2 States was about to release in cinemas.

“Kajol, you actually knew Adi way before even Rani did,” Johar said. “He is my best friend in the whole world. We have to talk about the fact when Rani and Adi got married. It was a destination wedding, actually, they began the destination wedding of movie stars if nobody knows it. I don’t even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later.”

He further mentioned, “He literally threatens me that if I ever put a photograph of his and mine that we take every Diwali. But like, he told me, ‘Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication. At that time newspapers were still dominating’. I was so hyper and hysterical.”

“I had to lie to my mother. We had a release. It was April 2014. I will never forget it. 2 States was releasing. I had to abandon my movie release, tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, for some reason made it up. But everyone was like ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go,” KJo added.

