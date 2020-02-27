Karan Singh Grover in talks for a new show on Star Plus?

After staying away from the small screen for a couple of years, Karan Singh Grover made his return to television with Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor played the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj on the reboot version of the Star Plus show of the same name, which hit the tube almost one and a half decade ago.

The audience loved Grover in the character of Mr. Bajaj. However, much to the chagrin of audiences, his stint on the show was not very long. The latest we hear that Karan Singh Grover is being lined-up for a new show on Star Plus. A popular entertainment portal reports that the actor, who played Mr. Bajaj on Balaji Telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been approached to headline a new show on the same channel. However, no other details have come out so far.

Apart from being a top-rated actor, Karan Singh Grover is a fitness freak as well. His chiselled body and a scores of work-out videos that he keeps sharing on Instagram prove how serious the actor is about fitness and mental health. At a mental health event recently, the actor revealed that he himself faced mental health conditions.

“There is a reason why I want to talk about mental health because I have lived it. Depression can be caused because of many reasons and the root needs to be identified. It has been a difficult journey, maybe not for me but for my loved ones because I got great help and support from them. Bipasha Basu was there. It is something that we need to speak about,” Grover had said while talking to the media.

It will be really interesting to see which project Karan Singh Grover takes up next after Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

