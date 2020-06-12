Karan Jotwani thrilled about his digital debut with Bebaakee

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are known for delivering premium content to their viewers. The two leading homegrown OTT platforms have collaborated on several successful web-shows in the past. They are now coming together to roll out yet another exciting family drama, titled Bebaakee.

The forthcoming web-series stars Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in important roles. Jotwani, who can be currently seen on Qurbaan Hua on ZEE TV, will be seen portraying the character of Imtiyaz Alkazi, a young man who strives to be a perfect son, brother, friend and a professional.

Talking about the show, Karan Jotwani says, “I am thankful to Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am for giving me yet another opportunity to work with her again. Bebaakee, the name itself, sounds very profound. My character Imtiyaz is very intriguing and different from my earlier characters. He may not have many layers himself, but shows his complex nature when it comes to the relationship dynamic between Kainaat and Sufi. I am very grateful to work in the show and hope it does wonders for the team.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bebaakee was earlier slated to premiere in March on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. However, the makers had to put its premiere on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It will now start streaming in the month of July. The launch date of the series is expected to be announced soon.

Aside from Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani, Bebaakee also features Sameer Malhotra, Saloni Vora, Suchitra Pillai, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pratik Sehajpal, Aditi Vats, Pubali Sanyal and Ishaan Dhawan in supporting roles.

