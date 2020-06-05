Karan Johar wants to get Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is surely one of the most entertaining chat shows. It started in 2004 and till now, we have watched six seasons of the show. Well, we soon might get to watch the seventh season, and Karan wants to get Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on the show.

From the past few months, there have been reports that Katrina and Vicky are dating each other. In the last season, when Katrina had come on the show with Varun Dhawan, she had stated that she thinks she would look good with Vicky Kaushal on the big screen. When Karan had told Vicky about it, he acted as he fainted after hearing that.

Recently, Karan Johar did an Insta Live chat with Anaita Shroff Adajania, and when she asked him which pair he would like to get on the show, the filmmaker said, “Vicky and Katrina! There’s so much conjecture about that. In fact, Ranbir and Deepika haven’t been together. It will be lovely to have them as well.”

While Koffee With Karan always gets good TRP we are sure an episode with Katrina and Vicky, and Ranbir and Deepika would break the TRP records.

Talking about Karan’s films, the filmmaker was all set to kickstart the shooting of Takht in April this year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the shooting has got delayed.

Presenting #TAKHT

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta

Screenplay by Sumit Roy

Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor

Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 1, 2020

