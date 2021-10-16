Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Karan Johar is one of the most famous filmmakers in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On Saturday (16), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 23 years of its release. So, Johar took to Twitter to thank everyone for the love they have been giving the film.

He tweeted, “23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories! This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today…”

The filmmaker further wrote, “Gratitude to the best cast, crew & the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you #23YearsOfKKHH @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

Gratitude to the best cast, crew & the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you🙏#23YearsOfKKHH @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2021

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, and Salman Khan was seen in an extended cameo in it. The film was a super hit at the box office and SRK, Kajol and Mukerji won multiple awards for their performance in it.

In these 23 years, Johar has made some really good films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The filmmaker’s next movie is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.