Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi postponed owing to rise in Covid-19 cases

By: Mohnish Singh

Thalaivi, one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2021, has been postponed. The multilingual film was slated to release in theatres on April 23. The makers took the decision of stalling the release of the film due to the rising coronavirus cases in India, which has led to night curfew and lockdown in several parts of the country.

Theatres in the Indian state of Maharashtra, which is a crucial territory for any film, have also been closed till April 30 in view of increasing cases.

The team of Thalaivi on Friday announced that they have decided to postpone the release of the film. “As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day,” the official statement read.

“But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi,” it further read.

“Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone’s support,” they added.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi has been written by renowned screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is a biographical drama based on the life of former actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role in the hugely anticipated film. The makers will announce the new release date for the film once theatres resume operations in Maharashtra and other parts of India.

