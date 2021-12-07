Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to debut in cinemas on October 5, 2022

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas (Photo credit: Kangana Ranaut)

By: Mohnish Singh

RSVP Movies’ much-awaited production venture Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has a release date. Honouring all the brave hearts in the Indian armed forces, the makers of Tejas on Tuesday announced that the film will hit theatres next Dussehra on October 5, 2022.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The story of the film is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of brave Indian soldiers who face a number of challenges to keep the country safe.

Sharing a photo of herself from the film, Ranaut wrote, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, Tejas is releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is RSVP Movies’ second Indian Armed Forces film post Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), to applaud the forces and inspire the country at large.

Excited to headline a film that celebrates a woman in uniform, Ranaut had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“Growing up in India made me want to star in a Christmas movie,” says Freida…
Entertainment
Dave Bautista roped in to star in M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin
Entertainment
Several Bollywood celebrities reach Rajasthan to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing up
TELEVISION
Urfi Javed: Stylishly bold
TELEVISION
Taking Simple steps towards success
FILM
‘I believe actors should be mindful when choosing roles and projects’
MUSIC
Ghazal great Ghulam Ali in his own words
Entertainment
Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Indo-American project The Letter
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi about to wrap up the final schedule of Yudhra
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to debut in cinemas on October 5,…
“Growing up in India made me want to star in…
I want to play 80-90 Tests for New Zealand: Ajaz…
UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
Asian cricketers feel like ‘outsiders’ in English game
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE