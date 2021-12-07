Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to debut in cinemas on October 5, 2022

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas (Photo credit: Kangana Ranaut)

By: Mohnish Singh

RSVP Movies’ much-awaited production venture Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has a release date. Honouring all the brave hearts in the Indian armed forces, the makers of Tejas on Tuesday announced that the film will hit theatres next Dussehra on October 5, 2022.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The story of the film is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of brave Indian soldiers who face a number of challenges to keep the country safe.

Sharing a photo of herself from the film, Ranaut wrote, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, Tejas is releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is RSVP Movies’ second Indian Armed Forces film post Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), to applaud the forces and inspire the country at large.

Excited to headline a film that celebrates a woman in uniform, Ranaut had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.