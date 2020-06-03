Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs for tweeting about #BlackLivesMatter

A few days ago, George Floyd lost his life due to Police brutality in the United States due to which there’s a protest going on out there. Well, a lot of Bollywood celebs have spoken about it on their social media and Kangana Ranaut is upset with them as she feels that none of them have spoken about lynchings that took place in India.

The actress said, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside. Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they (Bollywood celebrities) continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”

“Even for environmental issues, you see them fight for a white teenage kid but so many incredible elderly women and even children. They are doing exceptionally well in India on environmental matters without any help or support. Some of them were honoured with the Padma Shri award. I was amazed to see their stories, but they never get the same acknowledgment from the industry. Perhaps, sadhus or tribal people aren’t fancy enough for the Bollywood crowd or their followers,” she added.

Well, Kangana has always been someone who speaks her heart out. The actress has always been vocal about the social and political issues of India.

Talking about Kangana’s movies, the actress will next be seen on the big screen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.