Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan: Bollywood actors who were slapped in public

Kangana Ranaut

Behind the scenes, many Bollywood celebrities have had their fair share of controversies and confrontations, some of which have unfolded in the most public and dramatic ways. The latest example is the award-winning actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who was slapped by a CISF female jawan at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. Here’s a look at some slapgate controversies involving Ranaut, Karan Singh Grover, Gauahar Khan, Aditya Narayan, and Salman Khan.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, often hailed as the “Queen” of Bollywood for her stellar performances and fearless personality, is no stranger to controversy. Her outspoken nature has made her a polarizing figure in the industry. In one shocking incident, Kangana reportedly faced a public slap from a female airport security official at the Chandigarh airport. The security official was later suspended and arrested.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover, known for his roles in popular Indian TV shows and films, also found himself in a startling situation. During the filming of a television series, Karan was allegedly slapped by his then-co-star Jennifer Winget, who was also his wife at the time. The incident, which took place on set, was reportedly due to personal differences.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, a successful model and actress, faced a shocking and highly publicized incident in 2014. During the filming of the reality show India’s Raw Star, Gauahar was slapped by a member of the audience. The assailant, Akil Malik, claimed that he attacked Gauahar because of her attire, which he deemed inappropriate.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan, a well-known singer, and television host, found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when he was involved in a public altercation. He was slapped by a girl at a pub in a five-star hotel in 2011. According to reports, he was intoxicated and allegedly made a snide comment to the girl and kept falling over her.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, has had his fair share of public controversies. Known for his larger-than-life persona and sometimes volatile temper, Salman has been involved in numerous public altercations. But this incident was different: he was allegedly slapped by the inebriated daughter of a Delhi businessman who gatecrashed his private party. She even abused actress Sushmita Sen and Khan’s youngest brother Sohail Khan. It is said that the superstar did not lose his calm and asked his bodyguards to take her away.