Kangana Ranaut officially makes her debut on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut’s team was officially on Twitter and was posting on her behalf. But now, the actress herself has decided to be on Twitter and today, shared a video informing her fans about it.

Kangana captioned the video as, “This is for my twitter family.”

While talking in Hindi, the actress has stated, “It has been 15 years since I have been working in films. In these years, there have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a witch (chudail) and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way; through films I have talked about women empowerment and nationalism. I believed that I would do so in an artistic way. That has been my stance for long.”

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

“This year, however, I noticed the power of social media. I have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant and have got success, that has truly made me feel positive about things. I am hopeful that if we all get together, we can raise our voice and initiate reforms. That is the reason this month I joined Twitter and I am excited. I want your support. I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity,” she added.

Well, the actress has received a great welcome on Twitter as #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter has been trending on the micro-blogging site.