  • Friday, September 08, 2023
Kangana praises SRK for ‘Jawan’: Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Jawan is a pan-India thriller which outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan is the cinema god for not just hugs and dimples but also for world saving, says Kangana Ranaut, praising the superstar for his transformation into a “mass superhero” with the new movie Jawan.

The Atlee directorial, which is Shah Rukh’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, opened to a rousing welcome from audiences across India on Thursday.

Kangana posted a note on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening and lauded Shah Rukh for hard work and perseverance.

“SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work, and humility King Khan. @iamsrk,” she wrote.

Kangana, 36, said SRK has emerged stronger out of his rough patch where his past few films — “Zero”, “Fan” and “Raees” — didn’t work at the box office.

“From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass superhero at the age of 60 (almost) is nothing short of superheroic even in real life.”

“I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish (sic),” she added.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Jawan is a pan-India thriller which outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

