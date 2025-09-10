Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kamala Harris calls Biden’s 2024 run ‘recklessness’ in new memoir

She said the then-81-year-old got "tired" and was prone to stumbles that showed his age.

Kamala Harris calls Biden’s 2024 run ‘recklessness’ in new memoir

Former US vice president Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on April 30, 2025. (Photo by CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 10, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

FORMER US vice president Kamala Harris said it was "recklessness" to let Joe Biden run for a second term as president, in an excerpt released on Wednesday (10) from her upcoming memoir.

Harris -- who replaced Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate but lost to Donald Trump -- admitted that the then-81-year-old got "tired" and was prone to stumbles that showed his age.

She also lashed out at White House staff whom she accused of failing to support her -- and sometimes actively hindering her -- while she was Biden's deputy,

"'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," Harris said in the first extract from 107 Days, published by The Atlantic magazine.

"The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

Biden stunned the world by dropping out of the race in July 2024 after a disastrous debate with Trump sparked questions about his age and mental acuity.

Harris denied that there had been any conspiracy to hide Biden's condition but said it was clear there were issues with his age.

"On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best," she wrote.

"But at 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles."

Harris also lashed out at White House staff whom she said failed to support her when she was vice president, saying that Biden's team did not want her to outshine her boss.

"When the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president’s inner circle seemed fine with it. Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more," Harris wrote.

She added that she had "shouldered the blame" for Biden's border policy, which Trump capitalised on in the election.

Harris lost comprehensively to Republican Trump after the shortest presidential campaign in modern US history lasting just over three months -- the 107 days in the title of her memoir.

(AFP)

joe bidenus election 2024donald trumpkamala harris107 dayskamala harris memoir

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

Calls grow for Shabana Mahmood to toughen settlement rules

Mark Rowley
News

Police watchdog calls for end to recording non-crime hate incidents

British Sikh MPs
News

British Sikh MPs asked to preserve Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s legacy

Nepal troops deployed
News

Troops move in as Nepal reels from parliament blaze and riots

More For You

Tejasvi Manoj

Manoj, from Frisco, Texas, created an innovation called ‘Shield Seniors’, a website designed to help people over 60 identify and report fraudulent messages and emails. (Photo credit: LinkedIn/Tejasvi Manoj)

Indian-American teen Tejasvi Manoj named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’ 2025

SEVENTEEN-year-old Indian-American Tejasvi Manoj has been named Time magazine’s ‘Kid of the Year’ for 2025 for her work on protecting senior citizens from online scams.

Manoj, from Frisco, Texas, created an innovation called ‘Shield Seniors’, a website designed to help people over 60 identify and report fraudulent messages and emails.

Keep ReadingShow less
University of Kent

The Office for Students welcomed the move, saying more universities may look at mergers as many face financial difficulties. (Photo credit: University of Kent)

University of Kent

Kent and Greenwich to merge into UK’s first regional university group

THE UNIVERSITIES of Kent and Greenwich will merge in 2026 to form the UK’s first regional “super-university”.

The new institution, to be called the London and South East University Group, will have one vice-chancellor and around 50,000 students, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
BHAUK anniversary London

The event also included a financial report, a documentary on the organisation’s history, and an exhibition on Hindu genocide in the subcontinent.

Getty images

Bangladesh Hindu Association UK marks 25 years with London event

THE BANGLADESH Hindu Association UK marked its 25th founding anniversary with a silver jubilee programme on Saturday, August 30, at the Ravidassia Community Centre in Manor Park, East London.

Members from Birmingham, Bradford, Loughborough, Portsmouth, Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Coventry attended the event.

Keep ReadingShow less
English Channel

A group of migrants board an inflatable dinghy before leaving the coast of northern France in an attempt to cross the Channel to reach UK on August 25, 2025.

Reuters

Three dead, including two children, in Channel crossing attempt

THREE people, including two children, died while attempting to cross the English Channel overnight off the coast of Calais, French authorities said.

French media reported that the children were on a boat carrying 38 people. The Prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Laurent Touvet, said another three people were missing from a separate boat trying to cross at Neufchâtel-Hardelot, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

US, India look to reset trade talks as Trump plans call with Modi

Highlights:

  • Trump says he will speak to Modi in the coming weeks amid trade talks
  • Modi calls US and India "close friends and natural partners"
  • Trade officials from both countries may restart meetings in September
  • US-India trade reached $129 billion in 2024 with a $45.8 billion US deficit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India and that he would speak to prime minister Narendra Modi, indicating a possible reset after recent friction.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us