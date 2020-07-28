Kajal Aggarwal to make her digital debut

According to reports, popular actress Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up to take a plunge into the digital world with an upcoming web series. A popular publication reports that the forthcoming web-show is a remake of the hugely popular Hollywood series Quantico.

The original series starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Its runaway success helped the Bollywood actress establish herself as a global icon. Now, Netflix is reportedly planning to remake the show for the Indian audience with Kajal Aggarwal fronting the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT

While fans are very excited to hear the news, the makers are yet to make any official announcement confirming the development. Apart from the casting of Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the report further states that the remake will be a trilingual in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is awaiting the release of her next Hindi film Mumbai Saga. Co-starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the upcoming film is a gangster drama, helmed by well-known filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. Buzz has it that Mumbai Saga may forgo its theatrical release for a digital premiere in case cinema halls do not open in India in the next few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Sep 1, 2019 at 11:28am PDT

Aggarwal also stars in the much-awaited Tamil film Indian 2. The project, helmed by successful South Indian filmmaker Shankar, features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. It is a sequel to the National Film Award-winning film Indian (1996), starring Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar.

Her much-delayed film Paris Paris, which is an official remake of superhit Bollywood film Queen (2014), is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.