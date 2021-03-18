Kajal Aggarwal divulges why the shoot of Indian 2 has been put on hold

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh in principal roles, Tamil film Indian 2 has faced a slew of setbacks ever since hitting the shooting floor.

The shoot of the much-anticipated vigilante action thriller came to a grinding halt in February 2020 after an accident on the sets claimed the lives of three technicians.

Recently, some media outlets reported that director Shankar is now moving on to direct his next film with Ram Charan in the lead, which led everyone to wonder what will now be the future of Indian 2.







In her latest media interaction, actress Kajal Aggarwal talked about the film and revealed the real reason behind the inordinate delay in the resumption of its shoot. The actress said that since most of the crew members working on Indian 2 are from the US, they are unable to travel to India due to the Coronavirus restrictions owing to which the shoot has been delayed indefinitely.

Apart from killing three technicians, the accident on the sets of Indian 2 left 10 technicians injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were also shooting on the same set but had a close shave.

Following the incident, the team announced an aid of 10 million each to the family of the deceased. The cheques have been handed over to the family members in the presence of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani.







Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Mosagallu, which arrives in theatres on March 19. Interestingly, Mosagallu is set to lock horns with her keenly-awaited Hindi film Mumbai Saga, which hits the marquee on the same date.

