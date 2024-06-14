K S Bhamrah: Special tribute to dedicated fathers

In a Father’s Day special, Eastern Eye caught up with the Punjabi music icon to talk about that new song and experience of working with his son.

KS Bhamrah

By: Asjad Nazir

BRITISH bhangra legend KS Bhamrah is celebrating Father’s Day this week with his newly released single Daddy.

The Apna Sangeet frontman has sung, written and composed the heartfelt solo song that expresses the inner feelings of a father, along with all they do.

What makes this family friendly track special is that it has been produced by his talented son Dipps Bhamrah.

In a Father’s Day special, Eastern Eye caught up with the Punjabi music icon to talk about that new song and experience of working with his son.

He also spoke about his late father and the best advice he has given to his music maestro son Dipps.

What motivates you to keep on delivering top tracks after decades of success?

I feel 21, perform like I’m 41, and still get the respect from the public as an artist at my real age. If I am still lucky enough to get this love, it continues to motivate me to keep making music.

I shouldn’t be travelling around UK and catching flights abroad for shows at my age, but the phone keeps ringing, and we already have bookings for 2025. Honestly, if the demand wasn’t there, I could have stopped my career and would have been content. But as long as people want me around, I’m ready to give it my 100 per cent.

What inspired your new song Daddy?

Like many other artists, I have done songs that celebrate the importance of our mothers. It’s something I hope artists of today will continue into the future. I realised that there aren’t many songs celebrating fathers. The more I thought about it, the more I began to discover that dads across generations have the same internal thoughts and feelings, but never get to share them.

Tell us about the song.

A good father always put his kids before his own needs and will go above and beyond to make life easier for them. But at times it feels like some dads don’t get the love and respect in return. I decided to write this song so that maybe children, who have gotten busy in their lives, stop and give a thought to the unconditional love and support of their fathers.

Who should connect with this track?

I know life is busy. I see how the younger generation is working hard and succeeding in life, which is great. But I do think that sometimes we forget or disregard the support of our parents.

I want anyone with parents of any age to hear this song and realise that even if your parents don’t understand your life and their advice is annoying, remember it’s coming from a good place.

No father wants to see his children get lost in life. They are always thinking about their kids no matter how old they are, or where they are.

How much of this new single has been inspired by your experiences?

I hear stories from people my age about how their children’s lives are making them feel. I see the running around young dads do for their children. Life makes you think, and I am lucky to have the ability to write something creative about it. Personally, I’m not a busy dad anymore, but still give advice to help my children and grandchildren.

What is a key life lesson you learned from your own father?

Unfortunately, my father, Tehal Singh Bhamrah, passed away in my early twenties, so I have lived most of my life without a father figure. But the time I did get to spend with him was special. He was always happy, jolly, and into music. Whether it was singing shabads at the Pind Gurdwara or at home with his tumbi, I would sit and watch him perform like there was no care in the world. A soul who would become a child if surrounded by kids and an elder around seniors. I tried to do whatever I could to make him proud of me.

Your son Dipps Bhamrah is a top music talent and popular radio host. What is the best advice you gave him?

My son has done well, but I always say there is more to learn and more to do. I know he thinks that’s me moaning at him or not praising him, but I always believe that he can achieve more and want to see him progress. When he started with Apna Sangeeta at the age of 15, he found the first few years hard playing keyboards and made mistakes on stage. He wasn’t dealing with the feedback well and wanted to quit. But he powered through that.

So what advice did you give him?

I told him that if he didn’t like the feedback or criticism, I couldn’t help him and he had to prove people wrong himself. That quitting is the easy option, and we would find another musician to replace him. But if he didn’t like it, he should work harder and prove people wrong. I would give the same advice to anyone in any walk of life.

What was it like working with him on your new song?

It is easy and difficult at the same time. Easy because he knows my style and what works for my songs, so he can deliver things very quickly in the studio. The difficult thing is when we have a difference of opinion while working on a song. There is a singer-producer relationship, which usually means someone should take the lead while the other follows. Add to that a father-son dynamic, and it can become very tricky.

How do you get around that?

I trust his judgment and leave him to it, but I will make sure that he incorporates my requirements into the production. On the other side, if lyrics need changing or my vocals are not the best, he will have no problem pulling me up on it.

I just want the best for him, and he wants to get the best out of me. We’re still living together and talking, so I guess we’re doing something right.

How will you spend Father’s Day?

To be honest, we don’t really get to celebrate Father’s Day like everyone else. Dipps always presents his radio show on a Sunday. I’ll either be at home or at a show. I’m not a father who wants or expects anything. If my family is happy and healthy, that’s all I need for Father’s Day. Although I do joke with my grandsons that I would like a ‘proper Punjabi style handshake and hug’ for Father’s Day. I end up spending more time with them than my own son, but that’s what I enjoy.

What music is on your own personal playlist right now?

I still listen to old Punjabi folk legends of my youth like Surinder Kaur, Parkash Kaur, Kuldip Manak and Asa Singh Mastana. I just can’t stop listening to these legends’ music.

Why should we all pick up your new song Daddy?

Like all my work over the last decade, I don’t make commercial music and don’t expect numbers. I make music for culture, community, or faith. That’s the music that makes me happy, but when it’s show time, it’s back to the old skool energy. This is just another single from the heart that I have written and sung, which I hope makes a social impression somewhere. Until the phone stops ringing, there’s still more to come.