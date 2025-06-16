Justin Bieber’s cryptic father’s Day posts and paparazzi outburst spark concern among fans

Bieber posted over a dozen updates in a matter of hours, many of them laced with frustration. One post read, “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho,” while another simply stated, “quit f–ing with me. I’m really not the one.” Accompanying the messages were moody selfies and a video of him silently shaking his head with the caption “how I feel about you.”

The timing raised even more eyebrows. Just days earlier, Justin had an angry confrontation with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu. When one photographer wished him a happy Father’s Day, Bieber snapped: “You don’t go to people you don’t know and say sh–t out of nowhere with a camera in their face.” He went on to say, “I’m a father. I’m a dad. You guys are on private property.”









The next day, he followed up with unseen photos of his baby boy, Jack Blues, and captioned it with a middle finger emoji and the phrase “ay bay bay.” His wife Hailey, who gave birth to their son in August 2024, liked the post, but fans remained unsettled.





Fans express concern over Bieber’s emotional health

Longtime followers have noted a pattern in Bieber’s recent behaviour. Last week, he lamented on Instagram about feeling drained by “transactional relationships.” In his story, he wrote, “If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love.” In another post, he added, “I don’t think any of us can handle hearing ‘try harder and you’ll be like me.’”

Though some fans supported his right to speak openly, many expressed worry. Comments ranged from “I love you but I’m worried, king,” to “I just hope you find peace.”





While his representative previously dismissed drug rumours as “pitiful and exhausting,” Bieber’s emotional vulnerability and anger continue to fuel speculation. As of now, he hasn’t addressed the backlash or clarified the meaning behind his Father’s Day posts.