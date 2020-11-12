Juhi Chawla on double celebration of her 53rd birthday and Diwali

By: Mohnish Singh







Iconic Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla celebrates her 53rd birthday on November 13, and on the 14th, there is the festival of lights Diwali. So, how the actress is planning to celebrate the double celebration of her birthday and Diwali?

Though Chawla says that she is not a birthday person, her little joy is the radio playing her songs on her birthday. “I do not think there is anything exciting; too much fuss is made about birthdays. At the same time, there are a few things that I enjoy. I feel very happy when my songs are played on the radio on my birthday. I feel that is cool. It makes you feel you have done something, and here it is, you can hear it. That is my little joy,” she tells a publication.

But does her family not cajole her into celebrating her birthdays? “They do ask, ‘What are we doing?’, and I say, ‘Please, do nothing, do me a favour’. They do not listen to me. Something has to be done. I want to go to fabulous pilgrimages together, like Kashi Vishwanath. We have not done that yet. Maybe we will celebrate it like that one day,” she admits.







When asked how she will celebrate her birthday and Diwali both this year, she tells, “I was wondering this time. Luckily, the lockdown happened, and we woke up to family celebrations, and being together, realising how comfortable and joyful that is to do. How we missed out on these things and are not busy running after other people and bigger celebrations. This is a good time. Diwali is there and the birthday is also there. Let me call my extended family.”

Last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2020), Juhi Chawla next stars in Sharmaji Namkeen alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor.











