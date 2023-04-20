Judgment in Jiah Khan suicide case expected on April 28

Jiah (25), an American citizen, was found dead at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013.

Jiah Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Almost ten years after she was found dead at her home, a special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to pass its judgment on April 28 in the Bollywood actor Jiah Khan suicide case in which her boyfriend and film star Suraj Pancholi has been charged for abetment.

Special CBI Judge AS Sayyad on Thursday heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case.

Jiah (25), an American citizen, was found dead at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Suraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by the Bollywood starlet, and booked him for “abetment to suicide”.

The case was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said that it did not have jurisdiction over the case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had probed it.

Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide. The Bombay High Court had last year dismissed her petition seeking a fresh investigation into the case.

During her deposition, Rabia had told the CBI court that Suraj used to subject Jiah to physical and verbal abuse.

Rabia had told the court that neither police nor the CBI had collected any “legal evidence” to prove that her daughter had committed suicide.

Prashant Patil, appearing for Suraj, said, “We concluded the final arguments today (Thursday) on facts as well as on merits in the matter of Suraj Pancholi versus CBI.”

“We relied upon certain landmark judgments of the honourable Supreme Court as well as the high court to point out as to how the current case does not fall under the category of abetment to suicide. Now the matter is listed for passing of final judgment (on April 28),” Patil added.

The actress, best known for her performance in the Hindi film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found hanging at her residence by her mother.