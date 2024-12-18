Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Judge in Sara Sharif case calls for stricter homeschooling laws

The judge’s remarks came as new legislation was introduced to tighten homeschooling regulations in England.

Sara Sharif

Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 18, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A SENIOR judge has highlighted the dangers of parents automatically being able to homeschool their children following the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

Justice Cavanagh, sentencing Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, for her murder, said homeschooling had allowed the couple to continue abusing Sara “beyond the gaze of the authorities,” The Guardian reported.

Sara was twice removed from school by Sharif and Batool, who used homeschooling as a “ruse” to cover up evidence of physical abuse. Batool concealed Sara’s bruises with makeup and dressed her in a hijab to hide injuries.

Teachers had referred Sara to social services after noticing bruises, but her case was closed in early 2023. In April 2023, Sharif informed the school he would homeschool her.

Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. Sharif, 43, and Batool, 30, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The judge’s remarks came as new legislation was introduced to tighten homeschooling regulations in England.

The children’s wellbeing and schools bill will create registers to track children not in school and impose stricter requirements for homeschooling.

Under the bill, parents will lose the automatic right to homeschool if their child is under a child protection plan or if the home environment is deemed unsafe.

Councils will have new powers to enforce school attendance in such cases.

During sentencing at the Old Bailey, Justice Cavanagh said, “This case starkly illustrates the dangers of unsupervised homeschooling of vulnerable children.” He added that homeschooling had been used to cover up abuse, depriving Sara of an education while she was subjected to repeated beatings.

The NSPCC has called for nationwide reforms to strengthen child protection services, and the children’s commissioner has advocated for ending the legal defence of “reasonable chastisement” under the Children’s Act 2004.

beinash batoolsara sharifurfan sharifhomeschooling dangerssara sharif casesara sharif murder

Related News

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'
News

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'

More For You

Rishikesh Yoga Festival

Over 500 participants from more than 25 countries attended the event, which featured yoga sessions, workshops, and satsangs.

Rishikesh Yoga Festival highlights yoga’s legacy, draws global crowd

The three-day Rishikesh Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, concluded on 17 December 2024.

Over 500 participants from more than 25 countries attended the event, which featured yoga sessions, workshops, and satsangs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Modi-Getty
Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Modi as he attends the G20 summit on November 18, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK-India business payments surge by over 120 per cent in nine months

BUSINESS activity between the UK and India has seen a significant surge over the past nine months, according to data from HSBC UK.

Payments from UK clients to India increased by 32 per cent, while payments received from India rose by 121 per cent in the nine months leading to October, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Humza Yousaf quits politics for global peace role

Humza Yousaf quits politics for global peace role

SCOTLAND's former first minister Humza Yousaf has announced his departure from politics, signalling a move towards a "global stage" where he aims to focus on conflict resolution and combating far-Right extremism.

Yousaf, who stepped down in April after a brief and turbulent tenure, confirmed he will not seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament in 2026, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tulsi-Gabbard-Akshardham

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

Tulsi Gabbard visits Akshardham Temple in New Jersey

TULSI GABBARD, US president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Jersey on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

Keep ReadingShow less
Watchdog slams police for handling of anti-immigration riots

Thousands of people gather at a Anti Racism rally in Belfast city centre on August 10, 2024, following a week of disorder across the province.

(Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Watchdog slams police for handling of anti-immigration riots

POLICE underestimated "the rising tide of violence" that culminated in anti-immigration riots earlier this year and failed to mitigate against online misinformation which helped fuel it, a watchdog report said Wednesday (18).

Disorder erupted across England and Northern Ireland for more than a week in late July and early August after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications