  • Thursday, September 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

Buttler ruled out of Australia T20 series, Salt to lead England

To cover Buttler’s absence, Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has been added to the T20 squad, and Jordan Cox will serve as cover for the ODI series.

Buttler, 33, has not played since the T20 World Cup in June and recently experienced a setback in his recovery, extending his absence from the field. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Australia due to a calf injury, with Phil Salt stepping up to captain the side.

Buttler, 33, has not played since the T20 World Cup in June and recently experienced a setback in his recovery, extending his absence from the field.

Phil Salt, who filled in for Buttler during the Hundred tournament for Manchester Originals, will lead England for the first time in the T20 series opener in Southampton on September 11. The series will then move to Cardiff and Old Trafford.

In recent months, England have had to manage the captaincy across different formats. Ollie Pope has led the Test team against Sri Lanka while regular captain Ben Stokes recovers from a torn hamstring. Harry Brook, Pope’s vice-captain, is expected to lead the one-day internationals against Australia if Buttler remains unavailable.

The five-match ODI series will start at Trent Bridge on September 19.

To cover Buttler’s absence, Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has been added to the T20 squad, and Jordan Cox will serve as cover for the ODI series.

Marcus Trescothick will act as interim head coach for the T20 series against Australia, with Brendon McCullum set to take over all formats in the new year.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Uncategorized

Preserving history: India’s partition era to be digitised
Uncategorized

Biden to bid farewell and endorse Harris in Chicago
Uncategorized

How Engineering Companies Can Boost Their Reputation
Uncategorized

London schoolgirl wins silver for Team India at Informatics Olympiad
Uncategorized

Court seeks India government’s response on Netflix film revealing rape survivor’s identity
Uncategorized

Bangladesh relaxes curfew amid waning student protests
Uncategorized

India transforms toy trade from deficit to surplus, finds survey
Uncategorized

England win on penalties, set up Netherlands semi-final
Uncategorized

Starmer suspends candidate for betting against himself
Uncategorized

Mob kills man accused of burning Quran in Pakistan
Uncategorized

Amateur boxer’s death an accident: Coroner
Uncategorized

Ashurst names two co-heads for India market
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Asian MPs join Corbyn’s pro-Palestinian group
Aryan Mishra India police compile list of ‘cow vigilantes’ following teen’s murder
Harvinder Singh Harvinder Singh wins historic Paralympic gold in archery
Dharambir Paralympics: Dharambir breaks Asian record to win gold in club…
Oasis add extra dates to comeback tour in Britain
Jagmeet Singh’s party withdraws support for Trudeau in Canada