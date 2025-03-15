Jonathan Majors breaks silence on being sexually abused by men and life after assault conviction

Jonathan Majors is speaking openly about painful experiences he has kept quiet for years. The actor, once poised to be one of Hollywood's brightest stars, is now talking about his troubled past and uncertain future. In a recent interview, Majors revealed that from the age of nine, he was sexually abused by both men and women from individuals he trusted, who should have protected him. His father had already left by then, leaving his mother, a pastor, to raise him and his siblings alone in Dallas.

Until now, Majors had never publicly shared this part of his life. He said that the experience left deep scars that he carried into adulthood. "I was messed up," he admitted. It wasn’t until recently, after facing his own legal troubles and attending court-ordered therapy, that he began to confront these childhood traumas.

In 2023, Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment following an incident with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While he was acquitted of other charges, the guilty verdict had immediate consequences: he was dropped by Marvel Studios and lost several high-profile projects. After his sentencing in April 2024, he was required to complete a year-long domestic violence programme. But Majors says the process has forced him to take a hard look at himself.

He described finally opening up to his mother about the abuse. Her response was filled with regret, apologising for not having been able to protect him. Majors says he reassured her: "It’s not about blame anymore. I just wanted her to know the truth so we could move forward as a family."

The actor believes that working through his past has helped him understand his actions better, though he stresses it doesn’t excuse them. “No excuses,” he said. “But when you get help, you start to see things clearly.”

Despite losing much of his former career momentum, Majors says he’s determined to rebuild his life. Close friends like Michael B. Jordan and Matthew McConaughey have shown him support. He’s also found new personal happiness and got engaged to actress Meagan Good in late 2024.

With his new film Magazine Dreams set to release on March 21, Majors hopes it marks a turning point. Whether Hollywood is ready to welcome him back remains to be seen, but for Majors, the focus now is on healing and accountability. "You struggle, you learn, and you grow," he said. "That’s the only way forward."