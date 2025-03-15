Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jonathan Majors breaks silence on being sexually abused by men and life after assault conviction

After his conviction and Marvel exit, Majors reveals untold trauma and his fight for a second chance.

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Speaks on Surviving Childhood Trauma, Legal Scandal, and Life After Marvel

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Jonathan Majors is speaking openly about painful experiences he has kept quiet for years. The actor, once poised to be one of Hollywood's brightest stars, is now talking about his troubled past and uncertain future. In a recent interview, Majors revealed that from the age of nine, he was sexually abused by both men and women from individuals he trusted, who should have protected him. His father had already left by then, leaving his mother, a pastor, to raise him and his siblings alone in Dallas.

Until now, Majors had never publicly shared this part of his life. He said that the experience left deep scars that he carried into adulthood. "I was messed up," he admitted. It wasn’t until recently, after facing his own legal troubles and attending court-ordered therapy, that he began to confront these childhood traumas.

In 2023, Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment following an incident with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While he was acquitted of other charges, the guilty verdict had immediate consequences: he was dropped by Marvel Studios and lost several high-profile projects. After his sentencing in April 2024, he was required to complete a year-long domestic violence programme. But Majors says the process has forced him to take a hard look at himself.

He described finally opening up to his mother about the abuse. Her response was filled with regret, apologising for not having been able to protect him. Majors says he reassured her: "It’s not about blame anymore. I just wanted her to know the truth so we could move forward as a family."

Jonathan MajorsJonathan Majors Tells All: Childhood Abuse, Assault Conviction, and What’s Next After Marvel FiringHollywood Reporter


The actor believes that working through his past has helped him understand his actions better, though he stresses it doesn’t excuse them. “No excuses,” he said. “But when you get help, you start to see things clearly.”

Despite losing much of his former career momentum, Majors says he’s determined to rebuild his life. Close friends like Michael B. Jordan and Matthew McConaughey have shown him support. He’s also found new personal happiness and got engaged to actress Meagan Good in late 2024.

Jonathan MajorsJonathan Majors Breaks Silence on Abuse Trauma and Career Collapse After ConvictionGetty Images

With his new film Magazine Dreams set to release on March 21, Majors hopes it marks a turning point. Whether Hollywood is ready to welcome him back remains to be seen, but for Majors, the focus now is on healing and accountability. "You struggle, you learn, and you grow," he said. "That’s the only way forward."

career setbackchildhood traumafamily supporthollywood actorlegal troublespersonal growthsexual abusejonathan majors

Related News

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years
Sports

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case
News

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation
News

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

Aamir Khan
Entertainment

Aamir Khan begins work on his ambitious 'Mahabharat' adaptation

More For You

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic goes viral

Instagram/iakpataudi

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

Ibrahim Ali Khan has found himself at the centre of an online storm following his message to Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal. The critic had shared his blunt review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan, mocking not only the film but also taking a personal swipe at Ibrahim’s appearance. What followed was an angry message from the young actor that has since gone viral.

Tamur Iqbal had posted a story on Instagram, criticising Nadaaniyan for its performances and taking a dig at Ibrahim’s “huge nose.” While harsh reviews are common in the world of cinema, Ibrahim’s alleged reaction caught many by surprise. In a screenshot Tamur later shared publicly, Ibrahim appears to lash out, calling the critic “an ugly piece of trash” and threatening to “leave you uglier” if they crossed paths in person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s rise as Netflix’s ‘Stream Queen’ is a reflection of the current state of the film industry

Getty images

Millie Bobby Brown and the rise of cinema’s first ‘stream queen’ with 'The Electric State'

At just 21 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has already secured her place as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The star of Stranger Things, who first captivated audiences with her portrayal of Eleven, now finds herself at the forefront of Netflix’s most high-profile projects. However, her latest role in The Electric State, a mindbogglingly expensive Netflix sci-fi film, has sparked mixed reactions and raised questions about her trajectory as a ‘Stream Queen’ – a title that comes with both acclaim and criticism.

The Electric State, in which Brown stars alongside Chris Pratt, has not been warmly received by critics. Described by The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey as “punishingly obvious and completely incoherent,” the film’s one-star reviews have been echoed by many others. The movie, which centres around two hollow characters moving aimlessly through a barren plot, seems to be yet another forgettable venture in Brown’s recent streak of Netflix productions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s involvement in SS Rajamouli’s next film has been the talk of the town

Getty images

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s film 'SSMB29', shares images

Priyanka Chopra is back in India to celebrate one of the country’s most beloved festivals, Holi, and this time, she is combining work and festivity on the sets of her upcoming project with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The Bollywood star, who is known for her international fame and achievements, gave fans a sneak peek into her colourful Holi celebrations, sharing her joy and excitement about being part of such a massive project.

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration on set

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few photos of her Holi celebrations on the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming film. The images depicted her in a casual and light-hearted mood, her cheeks covered in vibrant hues of pink and orange, clearly embracing the spirit of the festival. She captioned the post, “It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Mohanlal

Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan Faces Uncertainty After Lyca Productions Exit

Instagram/empuraanmovie

Lyca Productions' sudden exit sparks uncertainty over Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ release

With just days left for its planned release on March 27, the big-budget Malayalam sequel L2: Empuraan finds itself in an uncertain spot. So, what exactly is happening? The UK-based production house Lyca Productions, originally a co-producer of the film, is reportedly facing serious financial trouble, and this is threatening to derail the project’s smooth release.

MohanlalMohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan Faces Uncertainty After Lyca Productions Exit Instagram/empuraanmovie

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX

Pop star Charli XCX makes a down-to-earth gesture outside Saint Laurent’s show in Paris

Getty Images

Charli XCX caught on video lighting a fan’s cigarette during Paris Fashion Week

Charli XCX found herself going viral yet again this week, not for a performance or a red-carpet look, but for something much simpler. While leaving what seemed to be a high-end hotel in Paris, the pop star casually lit a fan’s cigarette, an unexpected moment that has since sparked plenty of chatter online.

The singer was dressed in a sheer Saint Laurent gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, paired with a sleek leather jacket, on her way to the fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week show. Fans were waiting outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. As Charli walked out, one fan asked if she had a lighter. Without hesitation, she pulled one out and lit the cigarette herself. Before heading off, she smiled and said, “Enjoy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc