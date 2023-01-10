Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Johnny Lever reveals how ‘insecure’ stars would axe his scenes: ‘Heroes would feel threatened and my scenes would be edited’

The actor was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

 

Johnny Lever (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Johnny Lever needs no introduction! The comedy king has tickled the funny bones of the audience with his rib-tickling performances in several blockbusters. However, he is not as often seen in films as one would see him in the 90s or early 2000s. Talking to an Indian publication, the veteran actor says that there is no longer a requirement for his brand of humour in Bollywood films anymore.

In the same interview, Johnny also reveals how some insecure stars would demand that they be given comic scenes as well so that he does not walk away with all the claps and whistles in theatres, something which he believes led to the disappearance of comic relief characters from Hindi films.

Revealing why he does not appear in as many films as he used to before, Johnny said, “I turn down work because the writing is bad these days. You speak of Baazigar… That film had no writer, it was just me. I came up with all the punches. Those were good days, we used to work hard. But these days, we don’t have (comedy) writers. It’s like, ‘Johnny bhai will handle it’. That’s not how it works. We need a blueprint first.”

The actor, who was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, added, “Comedy was given respect back in the day. These days, there is hardly any comedy in movies. Back in the day, I used to get such a positive response, my scenes would become the highlight of the movie. Sometimes, the heroes would feel threatened and my scenes would be edited. They used to watch how the audience would react to my scenes and feel insecure.”

He continued, “They started asking writers to come up with comedy scenes for them, as well. The writers would start distributing comedy scenes. And my roles became smaller and smaller, which is what you’re seeing now. Comedy is gone.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me… SRK after Ram Charan’s…
FILM
Rocketry: R Madhavan’s visual treat handpicked for Academy Awards first list
NEWS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at online outlet claiming she lost her ‘glow’
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar sarcastically comments on controversy surrounding ‘Besharam Rang’: ‘We have 4-5 dharmas and they…
Entertainment
Trailer for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s action thriller Pathaan out now
FILM
RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, and Gangubai Kathiawadi make it to Oscars 2023 reminder list
FILM
Priyanka Chopra hosts a special screening for India’s Oscars entry Chhello Show in…
NEWS
EastEnders fans greatly surprised to see Masood Ahmed actor ‘hasn’t aged a day’…
FILM
From Avatar 2 to Drishyam 2, top films in theatres that are setting…
Entertainment
Genelia on her 10-year sabbatical from screen: I’d have taken more time if…
Entertainment
Here’s how your favourite Bollywood actors kickstart their morning workouts
Entertainment
Kuttey will be compared to Kaminey, but Aasmaan has his own voice:Vishal Bhardwaj…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW