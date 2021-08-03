Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 425,195
Total Cases 31,726,507
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 30,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 425,195
Total Cases 31,726,507
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 30,549

Entertainment

John Abraham nabs rights to remake Malayalam film Nayattu in Hindi

John Abraham (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Martin Prakkat, who directed the successful Malayalam film Nayattu (2021), has revealed that Bollywood star John Abraham has acquired the rights to remake the film in Hindi. He also divulged that Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has bought the Telugu remake rights of the film.

Nayattu will be Abraham’s second Malayalam film whose rights he has obtained. The actor had previously obtained the rights to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) in Hindi. He will produce both films under his production house JA Entertainment.

Apart from Hindi and Telugu, Nayattu is set to get a Tamil remake as well. According to reports, filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is onboard to direct the Tamil remake. An official announcement is highly awaited though.

Nayattu, which released in April this year, is a political thriller directed and co-produced by Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir. Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan play principal characters in the film. Set in Kerala, the film received a good response from both critics and audiences and is considered as one of the most successful Malayalam films.

Talking about John Abraham, the actor was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga (2021). He next will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Ek Villain Returns, and Pathan.

Abraham is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ action thriller Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is expected to hit screens next year. He also headlines his home production Attack, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Buzz has it that Abraham will play one of the male leads in the official remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which he is bankrolling under his banner. Abhishek Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the parallel lead in the film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Watch the trailer of Nayattu:

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dev Patel recalls how being called “ugly” at the beginning of his career took a…
Entertainment
Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next
Entertainment
Richa Chadha onboards Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming show Heera Mandi
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor to star in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25?
Entertainment
BellBottom trailer: Akshay Kumar is on a mission to save people in this spy thriller
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the Global Ambassador of Bulgari
Entertainment
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa gets a new release date; to clash with Aamir…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar wraps up a schedule of Raksha Bandhan; praises the team of…
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s untitled film to release on 12th January 2022
Entertainment
Mahira Khan drops her first look from her next film Prince Charming
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar replaces Shahid Kapoor in Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dev Patel recalls how being called “ugly” at the beginning…
Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next
John Abraham nabs rights to remake Malayalam film Nayattu in…
Richa Chadha onboards Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming show Heera Mandi
Better accommodate women who experienced miscarriage, urge campaigners
Bangladesh claim first T20 win over Australia