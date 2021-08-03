John Abraham nabs rights to remake Malayalam film Nayattu in Hindi

John Abraham (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Martin Prakkat, who directed the successful Malayalam film Nayattu (2021), has revealed that Bollywood star John Abraham has acquired the rights to remake the film in Hindi. He also divulged that Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has bought the Telugu remake rights of the film.

Nayattu will be Abraham’s second Malayalam film whose rights he has obtained. The actor had previously obtained the rights to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) in Hindi. He will produce both films under his production house JA Entertainment.

Apart from Hindi and Telugu, Nayattu is set to get a Tamil remake as well. According to reports, filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is onboard to direct the Tamil remake. An official announcement is highly awaited though.

Nayattu, which released in April this year, is a political thriller directed and co-produced by Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir. Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan play principal characters in the film. Set in Kerala, the film received a good response from both critics and audiences and is considered as one of the most successful Malayalam films.

Talking about John Abraham, the actor was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga (2021). He next will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Ek Villain Returns, and Pathan.

Abraham is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ action thriller Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is expected to hit screens next year. He also headlines his home production Attack, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Buzz has it that Abraham will play one of the male leads in the official remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which he is bankrolling under his banner. Abhishek Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the parallel lead in the film.

Watch the trailer of Nayattu: