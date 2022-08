Joe Jonas reveals using cosmetic injectables makes him feel more confident

American singer and actor Joe Jonas, who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, has revealed the importance of skin care for him and that he wants to break the stigmas related to men using cosmetic procedures such as injectables to maintain their appearance.

According to E! News, in an interview with Allure, he said, “To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than confidence. And looking your best comes from feeling your best. I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself.” The DNCE frontman revealed that he started dabbling with injectables “when I noticed I was starting to see more frown lines” and noted how the results gave him the “confidence boost that I was looking for.”

While Joe said he believes “there’s this stigma around guys talking about skincare and how we feel,” he also explained how disclosing these procedures can make it less taboo.

“There’s less negative connotation that comes with these types of procedures and skincare routines. I find it to be something that I’m glad that we’re able to discuss openly without it feeling like it’s a big secret for people,” he said, according to E! News.

Although Joe is an advocate of injectables, he reminded us that anyone wanting to get the treatment should not only speak to the experts first but do their research.

“Speak to your health-care provider, your dermatologist, whoever you feel has the best knowledge around these things. Just like anything I pick up to eat or drink or the products that I’m using on my face and hair, I want to know that it’s something that I can trust,” he cautioned, as per E! News.

