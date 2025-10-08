Skip to content
Jisoo and Zayn Malik drop 'Eyes Closed' duet shocking fans with secret romance teaser and first-ever K-pop crossover

The digital single drops amid BLACKPINK's world tour with a late-night R&B vibe teasing a secret romance.

Jisoo and Zayn Malik

Jisoo and Zayn Malik pose in the promotional poster for Eyes Closed

Instagram/sooyaaa__ and zayn
By Pooja PillaiOct 08, 2025
Highlights:

  • They just announced it on Instagram: Jisoo and Zayn Malik.
  • Heard that teaser? All whispery vocals and late-night vibes. It teases a secret romance.
  • This marks the first time Jisoo has done a proper track with a Western artist. It's a big step.
  • Remember July? Zayn was at that BLACKPINK gig with his child. It all makes sense now.
  • The song, Eyes Closed, is out now, right in the middle of her world tour schedule.

Nobody saw this coming, seriously. Jisoo from BLACKPINK and Zayn Malik? A duet? They just put the announcement on Instagram, and social media feeds immediately exploded. The song is called Eyes Closed. BLINKs are having a meltdown. Zayn's fans are confused but thrilled, and the comment sections are pure, beautiful chaos.

So, what is the song actually like?

Right, the teaser. It is short. Jisoo's voice is all clear, and then Zayn's comes in with that gritty, just-woke-up sound he is known for. Somehow, it works. The main line is, "we should fall in love with our eyes closed." You get the picture. It is not a happy, dance-in-the-sunshine kind of track. It is the kind of song you play at 2 a.m. when you are overthinking. How did these two even end up in a studio together? Who had that idea?


Wait, hang on, did something happen months ago?

Okay, think back to July. New York. There were photos. Zayn was just there, at the BLACKPINK concert. He had his daughter Khai with him. He even put up a post afterwards, something like, "thank you, we loved it." We all just scrolled past it. We thought, 'oh, that's nice, he's a fan.' Just a dad taking his child to a show. But now? Yes, that was not just a fun night out. That was the starting point. We should have connected the dots.

Why this collab is a seriously big deal

Let us be clear: for Jisoo, this is her first real crossover moment. She is building her own path outside the group, and this is a massive power move. For Zayn, honestly, it is genius. He just unlocked the entire, ridiculously dedicated BLINK fandom overnight. This is strategy. It is two different musical worlds smashing together, and it is going to be huge.

