Jio Studios announces Bhediya and Stree sequels

  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming line-up of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon

By: Mohnish Singh

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree will have sequels.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming line-up of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai. The studio also announced that they are expanding Bhediya and Stree universes.

Varun and Shraddha marked their presence at the special event. At the gala, Varun unveiled the logo of Bhediya 2 and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement.

Speaking about the exciting slate, Jyoti Deshpande, President – RIL Media and Content Business said, “We are in the most exciting and eventful phase of Indian entertainment, with storytelling taking center stage in an era of explosive digital disruption. Since its inception five years ago, Jio Studios has worked very hard to lay solid foundations in scaling what is traditionally a very fragmented industry. We have actively partnered with some of the best names in the business and newcomers alike to reach this day, when a staggering and exciting 100 content assets have been produced, ready to be showcased to the world.”

“Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat, tell stories that not only entertain but also have purpose, partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take these stories mainstream. Our mission to Make in India and Show the World is vast and inclusive and will ensure the growth of the entire entertainment value chain. The future holds infinite possibilities, and this occasion marks a new chapter in our journey to give wings to the greatest stories ever told and champion the creative excellence of incredible storytellers,” Deshpande added.

Released on November 25, 2022, Bhediya featured Varun alongside Kriti Sanon. It is Bollywood’s first creature comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.

Stree was also helmed by Amar Kaushik. The horror-comedy came out in 2018.

